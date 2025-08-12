Nékter Juice Bar Redefines The Future Of Wellness With A Bold, Evolved Lineup Of Cold-Pressed Juices And Lifestyle Bundles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) More than a product update, this launch reflects Nékter's commitment to evolve alongside its guests. Since 2010, the brand has stayed at the forefront of wellness by rejecting artificial ingredients, demanding transparency, and delivering flavor-forward, nutrient-rich blends across its entire menu of freshly made juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, protein waffles, and healthy snacks. This new chapter cements Nékter's role as a trailblazer for accessible, modern wellness.

"Forget the rules, forget the deprivation: this is wellness your way," said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO of Nékter Juice Bar. "This launch marks a pivotal moment not just for Nékter Juice Bar, but for the wellness industry as a whole. People want wellness that works for their lives, not rules, restrictions or unrealistic routines. With our new cold-pressed juices and Lifestyle Bundles, we're giving our guests a smarter, more sustainable way to feel their best every day. It's wellness made simple, functional and truly accessible."

New Lineup. Real Benefits. Total Flexibility.

The new cold-pressed juices and Lifestyle Bundles are made with fresh, functional ingredients and are never pasteurized. Each juice supports a targeted wellness benefit like immunity, energy, digestion, or recovery without requiring the commitment of a full-day cleanse.

With grab-and-go convenience, affordable pricing and targeted nutritional benefits, optimal wellness is now as close as the nearest Nékter Juice Bar or the home refrigerator for freshness on the go. The new cold-pressed juices include:



The Glow : Radiance from the inside out with a blend of cucumber, orange, pineapple, spinach, kale and cilantro.

The Defense : Immune support you can taste with apple, cucumber, lemon, parsley, spinach, ginger and probiotics.

The Full Reset : Restore gut health for a total body reset with a simple yet powerful blend of celery, lemon and spearmint.

The Day After : With coconut water, pineapple, agave nectar, lemon and spirulina, this is the ultimate bounce-back juice.

The Remedy: A healing blend of apple, cucumber, lemon, ginger, spinach, parsley, and prebiotics. The Happy Belly : Those looking to bounce back after an indulgence, this digestion-boosting blend includes lemon, strawberry, agave, prebiotics, and probiotics.

The Lifestyle Bundles are pre-packed in reusable totes or available for custom build-outs and include:



Celery Detox Pack : A light and refreshing six-pack of Celery Detox juices perfect in the morning or as gentle reset, offering gut cleansing and anti-inflammatory benefits.

The Signature Six : For a full-body reset and an opportunity to sample all the new cold-pressed juices, this bundle includes the guest's choice of six, 12-ounce juices.

Lean & Green Bundle : Ideal for a light nourishment any time of day, this bundle includes two Full Reset juices plus The Glow and The Remedy juices for a gentle detox and to improve energy and glow.

Recovery Bundle : For those seeking rehydration, an immune boost and gut support after hard days, long nights, celebrations, or travel, this bundle includes two The Day After juices plus The Defense and the Remedy juices.

Immunity Bundle: At the first sign of a sniffle, this bundle comes to the rescue with The Defense and The Day After juices plus a Vitamin D + Zinc Power 40 shot and an Immunity Power 40 shot. Gut Reset Bundle: Those looking to improve gut health, digestion and inflammation can benefit from this bundle that includes the Happy Belly and The Remedy juices, and a Gut Well Power 40 shot and a Vitamin D + Zinc shot.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Founded in 2010, Nékter Juice Bar is a leading lifestyle brand that is celebrated for its unwavering dedication to providing clean, fresh and truly healthy superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, cleanses, and nourishing snacks including a new line-up of protein waffles. The brand quickly emerged as a trailblazer in menu transparency and ingredient integrity, catering to America's growing demand for plant-based and wholesome food options that align with diverse lifestyles and dietary needs.

At Nékter, "healthy" is not just a promise – it's an experience that tastes great, is easily accessible, and inspiring to anyone seeking to add more wellness into their lives. Guests at Nékter Juice Bar don't just taste the difference; they love the way they feel when they know they are enjoying food just like nature intended – but blended! Visit for more information.

