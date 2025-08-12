Violet PR Named To Inc. Magazine's 2025 'Inc. 5000' List

New Jersey-based PR firm specializing in economic development recognized among America's fastest-growing private companies for second consecutive year

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet PR , a New Jersey-based public relations agency specializing in economic development and real estate, has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Ranking No. 3,090 out of 5,000, Violet PR joins an elite group representing the top 6 percent of independent businesses nationwide.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list again is an honor that reflects more than just our growth – it signals the strength of our purpose," said April Mason, president and founder of Violet PR. "Over the past year, we have solidified our national reputation in economic development storytelling, expanded our team with passionate talent, and helped our clients secure impactful media coverage that has put them on the map."

The recognition follows a year of milestones for Violet PR. Earlier in 2025, the firm unveiled a vibrant rebrand sharpening its focus on place-based storytelling and was named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for its exceptional culture. The agency also welcomed national economic development clients including the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, the Greater Baltimore Committee, Lincoln and Lancaster County, Nebraska, and the Frisco Economic Development Corporation in Texas.

"At its core, Violet PR is about elevating places and their economic vibrancy, and this recognition underscores our commitment to 'writing the future' for the communities and organizations we serve," Mason said.

The Inc. 5000 list, based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, recognizes companies that have thrived despite rising costs, shifting global dynamics and rapid change.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm – they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate its honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place Oct. 22–24 in Phoenix. For the full 2025 list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

For more information about Violet PR, including its core services and areas of expertise, visit:

About Violet PR

Whether it's rebranding a city, drawing attention to an industry cluster, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, social media and compelling content, our New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters. Violet PR was named "Best Boutique Agency" by the Public Relations Society of America and the "Best Industry-Focused Agency" by Bulldog Reporter. For more information visit .

SOURCE Violet Public Relations

