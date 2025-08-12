Saferide Health Ranks No. 358 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
SafeRide Health's ranking reflects more than just scale; it represents a transformation in how health plans are closing the gap between healthcare need and access. The company delivers more than 10 million rides annually across all 50 states, partnering with leading Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans to serve members who depend on timely, reliable, and compliant non-emergency medical transportation. Unlike legacy brokers, SafeRide was built from the ground up to solve problems of fragmentation, missed care, and fraud, waste, and abuse (read related case study) . It boasts industry-leading performance metrics, including 99% ride fulfillment and grievance rate below 0.25% of rides, and a platform that combines real-time eligibility, smart trip orchestration, and a credentialed national network to turn transportation into a care-experience lever. That people-first approach has earned national recognition, including a 2025 USA Today Top Workplace award as well as Top Workplace awards for Professional Development, Employee Well-Being, Culture Excellence, and Remote Work-affirming SafeRide's culture as a key driver of its growth and operational excellence.
This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor in chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."
Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.
Methodology
Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .
About SafeRide Health
SafeRide Health is a technology and services company dedicated to closing the gap between healthcare need and access through modern, scalable non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). Built for Medicaid and Medicare Advantage populations, SafeRide combines proprietary technology, real-time eligibility, and a nationwide network of credentialed transportation providers to deliver reliable, compliant, and compassionate care access at scale. Trusted by the country's largest payers and provider organizations, SafeRide transforms transportation from a cost center into a strategic lever for outcomes, equity, and member experience. Learn more at saferidehealth .
Media Contact
Ashley Roberts
SafeRide Health
(855) 955-7433
[email protected]
SOURCE SafeRide Health
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment