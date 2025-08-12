Umortgage Honored On Inc 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies For Second Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UMortgage, a national mortgage company with a vision to create life-changing opportunities through homeownership, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row .

UMortgage is ranked No. 579 overall, 13th in Pennsylvania, 13th in the Philadelphia region, and 37th in financial services nationally. The company made its debut on the Inc. 5000 last year, its first year of eligibility, after sustained growth since its founding in 2020.

"We're incredibly proud to make the Inc. 5000 list again, but we didn't get here by chasing growth for the sake of it. We got here by doing the hard work," said Anthony Casa, UMortgage President & CEO. "We found better ways to operate, made improvements even when no one was watching, and never settled for 'good enough.' Our systems are sharper, our team more disciplined, and our client experience improves every day."

UMortgage earned its rank after seeing its revenue grow by 279% from 2021 to 2024. Last year, UMortgage broke its company record for annual funded units and volume for the fourth year running after closing 7,080 loans for $2.47 billion in volume. Notably, that success was driven by a 38% increase in loans closed per Loan Originator, highlighting UMortgage's focus on scalable, sustainable growth through stronger systems, intuitive tools, and expert training.

Part of this investment, which has also contributed to the 3,975 loans closed for $1.47 billion between January and July 2025, is Tempo, UMortgage's proprietary sales performance platform . Tempo is transforming how loan officers grow their business with more effective prospecting, stronger client and agent relationships, and accountability to do the necessary work every day.

If you're someone who thrives in a high-performance environment, believes in the power of homeownership, and wants to be part of one of the fastest-growing companies in the country, we want to hear from you. Head to our Careers Page to explore the latest open opportunities at UMortgage in Loan Origination, Operations, and corporate support.

About UMortgage

UMortgage is a national mortgage lender dedicated to creating life-changing opportunities through homeownership. With Loan Officers licensed nationwide, a wide range of lenders, and a streamlined homebuying process, UMortgage offers a modern mortgage experience for all homebuyers.

Media Contact

Greg Mays: [email protected] ; 803-431-6663

SOURCE UMortgage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED