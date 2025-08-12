Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend To Shareholders
MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to shareholders of record on September 26, 2025, payable on October 15, 2025. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.
