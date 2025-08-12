Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend To Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATESNEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to shareholders of record on September 26, 2025, payable on October 15, 2025. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

For further information:

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

Lantic Inc.

Tel: (514) 940-4350

Website: