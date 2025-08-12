Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Report 2025-2033, With Key Player Profiles For Aimmune Therapeutics, DBV Technologies, Sanofi, ALK-Abello, Prota Therapeutics, Camallergy, Aravax, And Genentech
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$536.8 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1460 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. Peanut Allergy Treatment Market: Drug Class Business Analysis
4.1. Drug Class Market Share, 2024 & 2033
4.2. Drug Class Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Drug Class, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Antihistamines
4.5. Epinephrine
4.6. Immunotherapies
4.7. Others
Chapter 5. Peanut Allergy Treatment Market: Route of Administration Business Analysis
5.1. Route of Administration Market Share, 2024 & 2033
5.2. Route of Administration Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Drug Class, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Oral
5.5. Injectable
5.6. Others
Chapter 6. Peanut Allergy Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Business Analysis
6.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2024 & 2033
6.2. Distribution Channel Segment Dashboard
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Participant Overview
8.2. Company Market Position Analysis
8.3. Company Categorization
8.4. Strategy Mapping
8.5. Company Profiles
- Aimmune Therapeutics (Nestle Health Science) DBV Technologies Sanofi ALK-Abello Prota Therapeutics Camallergy Aravax Genentech
Attachment
