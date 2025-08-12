Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Report 2025-2033, With Key Player Profiles For Aimmune Therapeutics, DBV Technologies, Sanofi, ALK-Abello, Prota Therapeutics, Camallergy, Aravax, And Genentech

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key drivers in the peanut allergy treatment market include a robust product pipeline, strategic player initiatives, and advancements in drug delivery systems. Notable players like Aravax and Aimmune Therapeutics lead the way in innovations and clinical trials, such as the groundbreaking PALFORZIA. North America dominates, attributed to strong pharmaceutical and research sectors. The market report offers comprehensive insights, trends, and strategic recommendations for navigating this expanding market. Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Antihistamines, Epinephrine, Immunotherapies), By Route Of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peanut allergy treatment market size is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.43% from 2025 to 2033. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include a robust product pipeline, high disease prevalence, advancement in the drug delivery system, and strategic initiatives by key players.



Key market players are bolstering their pipeline for peanut allergy treatment through various strategies.

The market is stimulated by the increasing number of product approvals for peanut allergy treatment. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted authorization to PALFORZIA [Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp], developed by Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. PALFORZIA is the first immunotherapy medication approved for individuals with peanut allergies. It is an oral immune therapy designed to reduce allergy responses, including anaphylaxis triggered by accidental peanut ingestion. It is intended for individuals who have a confirmed allergy, with initial dose escalation recommended for children aged four to 17.

Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Report Highlights

The epinephrine segment held the major market share in 2024. The standard of care for anaphylaxis treatment has been epinephrine auto-injectors, which are also essential in the management of allergies in emergency situations.

By route of administration, the injectable segment dominated the market in 2024 owing to the development of injectable treatments that are practical, less painful, and easier to use for patients is being pursued in response to the growing emphasis on patient-centered care. This includes looking at alternative delivery systems for injectable therapies, such as wearable technology or auto-injectors.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest market share in 2024. Hospital pharmacies put more of an emphasis on offering patient support and information for people with peanut allergies. North America has established a strong regional position in the market. This is due to the presence of numerous pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations currently looking into new therapeutic strategies to address the underlying causes of peanut allergies, including gene therapy, biologics, and other immunomodulatory interventions. Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $536.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1460 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

