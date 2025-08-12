From Section 8 To CEO: New Book 'Property Management Excellence' Reframes Real Estate As A Values-Driven Business

“Property Management Excellence: A Values-Based Approach to Real Estate and Property Investing” by Anthony A. Luna, published by Advantage Books, is available now.

Anthony A. Luna, author of“Property Management Excellence: A Values-Based Approach to Real Estate and Property Investing”

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What if real estate wasn't just about buildings and profits but about building people and principles, too?In his new book, Property Management Excellence : A Values-Based Approach to Real Estate and Property Investing, author and Forbes contributor Anthony A. Luna proves that success doesn't require sacrificing your integrity.“You can build wealth without abandoning your principles-and your business will thrive because of that, not in spite of it,” Luna writes.Published by Advantage Books and now available, Property Management Excellence is part memoir, part playbook, and all heart. It's packed with actionable advice for property managers, real estate investors, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in turning crisis into opportunity.The book, a No. 1 Amazon Bestseller in Real Estate and Real Estate Investing, offers a blueprint for scaling a profitable property business rooted in ethics, empathy, and long-term community impact.Through candid storytelling and clear systems, Luna discusses:● Why treating tenants with dignity isn't just good ethics-it's good business.● How real estate leaders can foster stronger communities while growing their portfolios.● What it means to leave a legacy of both wealth and values.Now an award-winning entrepreneur and CEO, Luna lived most of his early life in Section 8 housing, and he shares with readers how that experience from his youth influenced his professional life.Luna also writes about the lessons he learned from mopping apartment floors as a teen to managing over $1 billion in assets.“Property management is complicated,” Luna writes.“It's not a simple nine-to-five job, and if you're looking for predictability, this career might not be for you. But if you love the challenge of turning problems into solutions, of navigating crises and finding new opportunities in the midst of them, then you might just thrive in this industry.”About Anthony A. LunaAnthony A. Luna, author of Property Management Excellence: A Values-Based Approach to Real Estate and Property Investing, is the CEO of Coastline Equity, a commercial real estate advisory and property management firm. Luna joined Coastline Equity in 2017 as operations manager, later moving up to vice president before becoming CEO in 2022. Luna also hosts a podcast,“The Owner Mindset,” where he discusses leadership, property management, and community impact. Luna is on the board of directors for the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, chair of the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, chair-elect of the Boys & Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor, and Diversity & Inclusion Succession Initiative leader for the Institute of Real Estate Management.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

