HSBC India Launches 12Th Edition Of India Business Case Programme 2025-26 To Equip Next-Gen Workforce
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 12th August 2025: HSBC India has announced the 12th edition of the India Business Case Programme for the academic year 2025-26, designed to equip undergraduate students with the skills, knowledge, and practical experience, essential for thriving in the modern workplace, thereby bridging the gap between academia and industry.
India's workforce faces a pressing challenge of a significant mismatch between the skills graduates possess and the demands of the modern workplace. According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, only 42.6% of Indian graduates are employable, with non-technical skill gaps being a major barrier. Alarmingly, only 8.25% of graduates are employed in roles that align with their qualifications, underscoring the urgent need for initiatives that prepare students for meaningful careers. While technical expertise in areas like AI and data analytics is in demand, employers are increasingly prioritizing soft skills such as critical thinking, communication, and creativity-abilities essential for navigating the complexities of workplaces
Recognizing these challenges, HSBC has designed its Business Case Programme to address important areas of skill enhancement, critical thinking, and leadership development among youth, preparing them for the career requirements of the future. The objective is to bring together academic knowledge with practical learning in the real business world through business case studies.
Implemented by United Way of Mumbai and Sattva Consulting, the programme goes beyond traditional classroom learning, offering a hybrid learning experience that combines e-learning, workshops, industry mentorship sessions, and interactions with C-suite executives, providing participants with practical insights and real-world business perspectives.
The top 2 teams get an opportunity to demonstrate their ability and skills at the annual HSBC-University of Hong Kong (HKU) Asia-Pacific Business Case Programme, along with the brightest minds from across the region.
Talking about the programme, Aloka Majumdar, MD and Head of Sustainability, HSBC India, said,“As India's workforce gears up for a future defined by technological disruption and global competition, the programme provides a platform to nurture the immense potential of India's youth. By scaling the programme to colleges from tier 2 and tier 3 cities and towns, we aim to unlock the latent talent and provide equal opportunities for students across the country.”
In the 2024-25 edition, the programme witnessed an overwhelming response, with nearly 8,000 registrations from 158 colleges nationwide. This year, HSBC India aims to surpass these numbers, further solidifying its position as a leader in youth empowerment and skill development.
What's New in 2025-26?
AI-Enabled Evaluation: For the first time, an AI-powered platform will assess team and individual performance, providing a cumulative score that reflects both technical and soft skills.
How to Participate
The programme is open for registration to all undergraduate students in their penultimate or final year across all streams (Science, Commerce & Arts). Interested students can register as a team of four, representing their college via Interested participants and institutions can also reach out to ...
