Argos Risk® Announces Major Global Expansion Of AR Surveillancetm Platform

Argos Risk LLC, a leading provider of Third-Party Risk Intelligence (TPRI) solutions, today announced the next evolution of its flagship platform, AR Surveillance, and its global intelligence module, AR Global. With this latest release, subscribing organizations can now leverage the platform to automatically provide and evaluate multi-dimensional, third-party risk intelligence across 350 million businesses in over 190 countries and territories, representing a 10x expansion in available coverage.

AR Surveillance continues to serve the TPRI needs of subscribers and strategic partners by providing clear, actionable insights for third-party assessments within vendor management, supply chain, and trade compliance programs. With recent updates and enhancements to the platform's database architecture, data normalization, and algorithmic scoring, this latest release represents a significant leap forward in AR Surveillance's ability to provide actionable intelligence on a global scale.

"This expansion represents one of the most significant enhancements to AR Surveillance since our founding," said Lori Frank, CEO of Argos Risk. "By extending our intelligence coverage to millions of businesses worldwide, we're empowering all of our subscribers to make informed decisions regarding their third-party relationships regardless of geographic boundaries. This evolution directly addresses the increasingly global nature of modern business partnerships and supply chains."

Expanding Strategic Partnerships

Having served the needs of diverse industries for over a decade, the company recognizes that effective third-party risk management (TPRM) programs require a nuanced understanding of local operating environments, compliance-driven business practices, and applicable regulatory requirements. As such, Argos Risk is currently expanding its strategic partner network to include organizations that offer established risk-related products and services that align with best practices in TPRM. "Our subscribers who operate on a global scale face increasingly complex regulatory landscapes that vary significantly by region," added Kevin Sasser, Chief Revenue Officer. "By partnering with established experts who understand these market dynamics, we can deliver more valuable, comprehensive solutions.”

About Argos Risk

With a focus on serving the unique needs of financial institutions as well as commercial enterprises, Argos Risk stands out as a premier provider of Third-Party Risk Intelligence Solutions. Argos Risk's AR Surveillance offers organizations an efficient, timely, and comprehensive approach to mitigating risks. Trusted by a wide spectrum of organizations, AR Surveillance, a proven SaaS solution, enables robust management of multi-dimensional risks, focusing on improving financial health and ensuring strict adherence to compliance, Cybersecurity, and ESG requirements.

For more information, please visit .