Nucleus Security Named To Inc. 5000 List For Second Consecutive Year, Ranking No. 770

Driven by 545% Revenue Growth, Nucleus Security Remains a Frontrunner Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security has ranked No. 770 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the fastest-growing private companies in America. For the second consecutive year, Nucleus remains a frontrunner in the ranking, a clear testament to its sustained growth, leadership within the cybersecurity industry, and commitment to helping enterprise and government organizations manage modern threat environments.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for a second year in a row is a tremendous honor reflecting the dedication of our team and support of our customers and partners," said Steve Carter, CEO of Nucleus Security. "Our sustained growth reflects the critical and increasing demand for vulnerability and exposure management programs across the scale, complexity, and velocity of modern enterprises. Recognitions like this fuel our team to continuously innovate and evolve our platform to meet the demands of an ever-changing threat landscape."

The Inc. 5000 list offers a data-driven look into the most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses. Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list have demonstrated rapid revenue growth while navigating a dynamic economic environment.

Nucleus Security is transforming vulnerability and exposure management (VEM) by unifying control, intelligence, and automation across the entire VEM lifecycle. Most platforms simply aggregate scan data. Nucleus goes further: it normalizes, enriches, and correlates data from various security tools across infrastructure, AppSec, cloud, and OT environments. With its flat, scalable data architecture and purpose-built automation framework, Nucleus empowers organizations to deliver continuous risk reduction. This means faster, smarter security with significantly less manual effort.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

