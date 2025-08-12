Azerbaijan Establishes Friendship Association With Lebanon

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Lebanese-Azerbaijani Friendship Association has been set up, and its makeup has been given the green light in the bustling heart of Beirut, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora said in a statement, Trend reports.

The establishment of the organization was carried out at the initiative of Lebanese graduates who once received higher education at various universities in Azerbaijan, in particular, Dr. Engineer Ekrem Tarhini.

The purpose of establishing the association is to strengthen relations between the peoples of both countries and to carry out joint activities in science, culture, education, tourism, healthcare, social, and other fields.

The association's president, Ekrem Tarhini, serves as the project manager for the Development and Reconstruction Council of Lebanon.



He engaged in academic pursuits at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University in 1991, subsequently advancing his education at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.



He has engaged as a distinguished participant in a multitude of significant state and international forums convened within our nation's borders.



Recently, he participated in the inaugural event of the Azerbaijan House located in Kouachra village, Lebanon. This establishment is pivotal for the enhancement of bilateral relations between the two nations and represents a significant milestone for the Turkman community residing in the area.

Note that "Turkmans" denotes a comprehensive collective of Turkic ethnicities, encompassing populations situated in Iraq and Syria.