Azov Corps Takes Up Defensive Positions On Pokrovsk Front, Enemy Sustains Losses

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Azov Corps reported this on Facebook .

"The situation remains difficult and dynamic. The enemy, attempting to advance in this sector, is sustaining heavy losses in manpower and equipment," the statement reads.

Azov units have planned and implemented measures to block enemy forces in a specified area. The Corps will report on the results of these actions later.

168 clashes on frontline, most attacks in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors

The Dnipro Operational and Strategic Group of Forces earlier noted that Russian troops continued to amass forces for further attacks on the Pokrovsk front.

Photo: Visnyk Kirovohradshchyny