Kyslytsya: Trump-Putin Meeting Not A Disaster For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

The diplomat stressed that the position voiced by President Volodymyr Zelensky on the morning of Saturday, August 9 - that Ukraine will not make territorial concessions to Russia in a peace deal, but is ready for real solutions to ensure a just and lasting peace - was clear, timely, and became the basis for further consultations.

Kyslytsya also stressed that talks are ongoing every day at all levels - from heads of state to advisers and the foreign minister. He recalled that at yesterday's EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reaffirmed Ukraine's position, which was supported by almost all member states.

"Thus, I believe that by now, a consensus has formed among Ukraine's partners on the most fundamental points of our negotiating positions, which these countries share. I want to assure you that the meeting in Alaska is not the end of the world - if anything, it could be the end of the world for the Russian president, who may still fail to realize that endless manipulation of the United States, and of President Trump in particular, is extremely dangerous," he said.

In this context, he noted that Trump "is the person who has forced the Kremlin dictator to somewhat reassess his manipulative tactics - though not enough to bring about any dramatic change in the course of events."

"So, we'll see. But playing with fire and endlessly trying to manipulate Washington has never worked in modern history - especially under the current administration," the diplomat said.

Kyslytsya urged people "not to add value to the Kremlin's and Putin's propaganda campaign" regarding the upcoming Alaska meeting, describing it as a typical Kremlin tactic to present events in a self-serving way and "package" them in the most advantageous manner.

He stressed that nearly all European leaders are united: changing borders by force is unacceptable, and resolving the war in Ukraine is a matter for the future of the entire continent - without it, there can be no durable and just peace.

"This year, no one doubts that anymore. So, I am moderately optimistic. These peace talks will not be an easy path. There will, of course, be plenty of hype. But let's, as they say, keep a cool head," he said.

He dismissed as "fearmongering and distortion" claims that Ukraine is supposedly excluded from peace negotiations, insisting that Kyiv"s position is being heard.

"Ultimately, it is President Trump who will decide on the further tactics and strategy. Of course, the situation is complicated, and I have no illusions. But I am personally witnessing Ukraine's continuous talks with virtually all of Europe and the United States," Kyslytsya said.

Ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting, EU leaders signed a statement in support of Ukraine, which Hungary did not join. The EU leaders stressed that the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine's participation.

Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska on August 15.

Photo: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry