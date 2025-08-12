Zelensky Thanks EU Leaders: Joint Pressure Can Help End War With Just Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote this on Telegram , sharing a link to the EU leaders' statement , Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to the leaders of Europe for their clear support of our independence, territorial integrity, and precisely such an active approach to diplomacy that can help end this war with a dignified peace. Indeed, we all support President Trump's determination, and together we must shape positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world once again," Zelensky said.

He noted that the Russian army is not preparing to end the war and that it is making movements that indicate preparations for new offensive operations. In such circumstances, it is important that the unity of the world is not threatened, Zelensky said.

"Issues related to the security of Ukraine and Europe are discussed by all of us together. Any decision must add to our joint security capabilities. And if Russia refuses to stop the killings, it must be held accountable. As long as they continue the war and occupation, all of us together must maintain our pressure – the pressure of strength, the pressure of sanctions, the pressure of diplomacy. I thank everyone who is helping. Peace through strength," Zelensky said.

Earlier reports said that EU leaders had signed a statement in support of Ukraine, which Hungary did not join.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska on August 15.

Zelensky stressed that Putin seeks to exchange a pause in the war for the legalization of Russia's occupation of part of Ukrainian territory.

According to NBC News, the White House is considering inviting Zelensky to Alaska on August 15.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine