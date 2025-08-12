Digital Silk Highlights Critical Role Of Website Security In Protecting Brand Assets
Senior Developer Implementing Advanced Website Security Protocols
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Security Built Into Every Project
As part of its security-first approach, Digital Silk integrates advanced protective measures into every website build, from secure coding practices to proactive vulnerability scanning. This commitment reflects the agency's emphasis on creating not only high-performing websites, but also resilient digital assets that support long-term brand trust.
A recent 2025 Wordfence report identified a vulnerability affecting more than 40,000 WordPress sites through the UiCore Elements plugin, highlighting the ongoing need for regular security monitoring and rapid response protocols.
Digital Silk's Proven Security Standards
The agency's approach includes:
- Development by senior-level experts using secure coding best practices Regular plugin, theme, and platform updates to close potential security gaps Advanced firewall and malware detection tools configured to client needs Scheduled security audits to maintain ongoing protection Rapid-response protocols for identified vulnerabilities
Leadership Perspective
"Website security is essential to maintaining brand integrity and customer confidence," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our team is committed to delivering secure, future-ready platforms that combine performance, design, and protection at the highest level."
A Security-First Development Culture
From enterprise-scale builds to specialized eCommerce platforms, Digital Silk ensures that security is embedded from the first line of code. This approach can potentially reduce downtime, safeguard sensitive data, and maintain uninterrupted business operations in competitive online markets.
About Digital Silk
Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.
Media Contact
Jessica Erasmus
Marketing Director & PR Manager
Tel: (800) 206-9413
Email: ...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Digital Silk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment