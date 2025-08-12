403
Second Kuwaiti Gaza Aid Plane Arrives In Jordan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The second Kuwait relief aid plane for the Gaza Strip arrived in Amman, Jordan, carrying 10 tons of essential humanitarian supplies destined for the war-torn enclave.
The Kuwaiti Embassy in Jordan, the Jordanian charitable authority, and the Palestinian Red Crescent are coordinating the delivery of the humanitarian aid.
Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), along with several Kuwaiti charities, prepared the cargo in coordination with the Kuwaiti Foreign and Defense Ministries, in addition to other state bodies.
The current planeload reflected the Kuwaiti leadership and people's commitment to support the Palestinian people and is part of a national campaign to aid the Gaza Strip. (end)
