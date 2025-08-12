Onezero Makes The Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero commented: "Jesse and I are deeply honored and excited that the firm we launched 15 years ago has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row. This continued recognition reflects the relentless commitment of our incredible team to building resilient, client-driven, and scalable capital markets technology. We're grateful to our clients and partners for their trust and collaboration, and we remain focused on evolving with their needs through ongoing innovation. Thank you to everyone who's been part of this journey."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm - they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

oneZero was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2009 to serve the multi-asset trading community. Starting with foreign exchange, the founders of oneZero brought their technological background to the business, developing and executing technology that could scale with the growth of the FX market. Today, oneZero works with hundreds of brokers, banks and buy-side market participants globally, including some of the largest financial institutions in the world. They rely on oneZero to provide multi-asset class enterprise trading technology that allows them to provide better services to their customers.

Earlier this year, oneZero announced its acquisition of Autochartist , a leading provider of client engagement automation via market data-driven content. This follows Golden Gate Capital's investment in the company in late 2024 which is driving further organic growth and M&A.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

