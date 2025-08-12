First Student Joins Inc. 5000 As The Undisputed Leader In Student Transportation

CINCINNATI , Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student , the company setting the standard for innovation in school transportation, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the definitive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. This marks First Student's debut on the list, a powerful indicator of the company's explosive growth, unmatched scale, and leadership in transforming an essential industry.

With a legacy spanning more than a century and a future defined by student-centered innovation, First Student is setting the standard in school transportation. The company serves more than 20,000 schools across North America, operating a fleet of over 46,000 vehicles, including electric and alternative fuel models. In the 2025–2026 school year alone, First Student will complete more than 1 billion student rides, a milestone unmatched by any other provider.

"Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is more than an honor; it's a testament to the incredible momentum we've built as the industry's leading transportation provider," said John Kenning, CEO at First Student. "Our mission is to provide unmatched care and the safest ride to school, helping students arrive ready to achieve their full potential. At the core of that mission is a relentless commitment to innovation, with continuous investment in technology that enhances safety, improves the student experience, and redefines what school transportation can be. Our growth reflects the trust of our customers, the dedication of our team, and a bold vision for the future of student mobility."

Strategic investments in technology and customer solutions fuel First Student's rapid growth. In 2025, the company launched HALOTM, an award-winning, proprietary technology platform that integrates AI-powered routing, real-time tracking, and driver safety tools to deliver a smarter, more connected ride. Combined with the company's industry-best driver training and operational scale, HALOTM positions First Student as the only provider capable of delivering data-driven performance at a national scale.

Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on revenue growth over the past three years. The 2025 list showcases businesses that not only scaled successfully but did so while navigating a volatile economy and labor market. Companies on the list are recognized for driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of their respective industries.

First Student sits at the center of the largest mass transit system in America, K–12 student transportation, providing more than 5.5 million student rides each day, more than all other forms of public transit combined. With its unmatched scale, stellar performance, and relentless drive to innovate, First Student stands out as a high-impact, top-tier investment in private infrastructure and mobility.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About First Student

First Student is reimagining the school bus experience with 5.5 million student rides across North America every single day. As the undisputed leader in K-12 transportation, the company is on pace to complete 1 billion student rides during the 2025-26 school year, delivering not just students, but confidence, reliability, and peace of mind to families and school districts alike. Backed by a workforce of highly trained drivers and an industry-leading fleet of over 46,000 vehicles, including electric buses, First Student is a mission-driven partner in education. Recently named one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student offers cutting-edge services including special needs transportation, AI route optimization, fleet electrification, vehicle maintenance services, and charter services. First Student's impact extends beyond logistics: every ride is designed to be a safe and supportive space where students can start their day with a great experience. With innovation at our core, First Student is driving the future of student transportation one ride at a time.

