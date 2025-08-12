Case Status Ranks No. 659 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Recognized for Rapid Growth and Industry Impact, This Marks Case Status's Second Appearance on the List

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Case Status is No. 659 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, and Under Armour, and legal technology companies like Affinipay, Filevine, and Litify.

"We're honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row and remain in the top 15% of companies recognized," said Andy Seavers, CEO of Case Status. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication to transforming the client experience in the legal industry. As demand grows for more transparent, efficient communication between law firms and their clients, we're proud to help firms modernize and deliver service that builds trust at every step of the legal journey."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Case Status has earned recognition across the legal industry for its impact on client communication and law firm efficiency. With over 40,000 user reviews and a 4.9 out of 5-star rating, it has demonstrated strong adoption and satisfaction among legal professionals and their clients. The last 12 months have also produced industry recognition, including the "Best Business of Law App" from Clio and the "Overall Client Relationship Management Platform of the Year Award" presented by Legal Tech Breakthrough. Recently, Case Status expanded the AI foundation to its platform with the introduction of AI-powered Case Summary, reflecting its continued investment in innovation to support modern law firms.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About Case Status

Case Status is the leading legal tech company for intelligent client engagement with a vision to redefine how law firms interact with their clients. Our innovative, secure software platform and intuitive 5-star rated app simplify client engagement by providing real-time updates, secure messaging, and AI-powered insights to keep clients informed every step of the way. Seamlessly integrating with case management systems, Case Status streamlines communication, boosts client satisfaction, and drives positive reviews and referrals. Our goal is simple: to enhance the experience for both clients and attorneys.

Media Contact: Ron Stein - [email protected]

SOURCE Case Status

