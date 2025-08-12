Hat Trick For Intellatriage As The Triage Company Makes The Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List For The Third Time

With three-year revenue growth of over 230%, IntellaTriage secures another spot on the list of fastest-growing companies, marking its third consecutive year earning a spot.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IntellaTriage, the nation's leading provider of after-hours nurse triage for hospice and home health providers, announced today its third consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

This achievement places IntellaTriage among the top third of all honorees and the top 50 fastest-growing companies in Tennessee. The Inc. 5000 list is a data-driven snapshot of America's most dynamic and successful independent businesses. To make the list, companies from a variety of industries must show significant growth over three years. IntellaTriage has demonstrated consistent and accelerating growth, a feat that reflects strong leadership and meaningful industry impact.

Over the past three years, IntellaTriage launched partnerships with provider organizations of different sizes to support nurses and patients via triage while concurrently supporting providers' ability to streamline operations as they care for more patients. IntellaTriage leverages standardized yet flexible protocols, its proprietary IntellaHub platform, and a team of remote nurses nationwide to support many of the nation's largest providers who are already under strain by the staffing crisis. IntellaTriage boasts an impressive >95% gross client retention and >110% net client retention over the three-year period, a clear indicator of the quality of services they deliver. The company's strategic integration plans with several of the industry's most prominent electronic medical record systems will further streamline care and reduce the burden on clinical staff.

"Many years ago, Suzi Meschbach created IntellaTriage to meet a huge need: support of clinicians and patients after hours by informed, licensed nurses in real time," said CEO Daniel Reese. "We believe deeply in our mission of improving the lives of nurses and patients. That mission drives everything we do. Each year, more provider partners recognize the importance of outsourcing triage and embrace the opportunity to support their clinical teams, restore work-life balance, and protect quality care. Because of what we do, our partners can provide better care for more patients. We look forward to another exciting year of growth and partnership as we continue to invest in technology and the nurse experience so our triage nurses can answer the call quickly and deliver best-in-class care."

Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage delivers triage care 365 days a year to providers and their patients nationwide. With the largest network of remote, licensed nurses in the post-acute care segment, IntellaTriage provides best-in-class care when patients need it and alleviates the burden on frontline clinicians, significantly reducing nurse burnout and turnover for their customers. As the nursing shortage intensifies, supporting and shielding nurses from additional burdens, such as on-call duties, has become a leading strategy for providers.

About IntellaTriage Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage is the nation's leading provider of after-hours nurse triage for hospice and home health providers, hospitals, physician groups, health plans, and specialty practices. Through customized protocols and cloud-based technology, IntellaTriage provides access to licensed, registered nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As an integrated partner, IntellaTriage improves the patient experience while reducing nurse burnout and providing quality after-hours care. Learn more at intellatriage.

