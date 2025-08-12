Xtant Medical Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
As of
|
As of December
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 6,923
|
|
$ 6,199
|
Restricted cash
|
|
114
|
|
22
|
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and doubtful accounts of $1,795
|
26,951
|
|
20,660
|
Inventories
|
|
40,135
|
|
38,634
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
1,466
|
|
1,601
|
Total current assets
|
|
75,589
|
|
67,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
10,447
|
|
10,131
|
Right-of-use asset, net
|
|
2,634
|
|
829
|
Goodwill
|
|
7,302
|
|
7,302
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
7,492
|
|
8,356
|
Other assets
|
|
15
|
|
103
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 103,479
|
|
$ 93,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$ 7,223
|
|
$ 7,918
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
10,626
|
|
7,771
|
Current portion of lease liability
|
|
693
|
|
703
|
Current portion of finance lease obligations
|
|
52
|
|
69
|
Line of credit
|
|
12,006
|
|
12,120
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
30,600
|
|
28,581
|
Long-term Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liability, less current portion
|
|
2,015
|
|
166
|
Financing lease obligations, less current portion
|
|
30
|
|
47
|
Long-term debt, plus premium and less issuance costs
|
|
22,278
|
|
22,038
|
Other liabilities
|
|
54
|
|
42
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
54,977
|
|
50,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 139,315,722 shares
|
-
|
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
304,201
|
|
302,738
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
152
|
|
(316)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(255,851)
|
|
(259,459)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
48,502
|
|
42,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$ 103,479
|
|
$ 93,837
|
XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product revenue
|
|
$30,436
|
|
$29,943
|
|
$59,720
|
|
$57,816
|
|
License revenue
|
|
4,975
|
|
-
|
|
8,595
|
|
-
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
35,411
|
|
29,943
|
|
68,315
|
|
57,816
|
|
Cost of Sales
|
|
11,127
|
|
11,361
|
|
23,788
|
|
21,932
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
24,284
|
|
18,582
|
|
44,527
|
|
35,884
|
|
Gross Profit %
|
|
68.6 %
|
|
62.1 %
|
|
65.2 %
|
|
62.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
7,478
|
|
7,713
|
|
15,011
|
|
15,498
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
11,616
|
|
13,179
|
|
22,820
|
|
25,639
|
|
Research and development
|
|
566
|
|
636
|
|
1,009
|
|
1,163
|
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
19,660
|
|
21,528
|
|
38,840
|
|
42,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (Loss) from Operations
|
|
4,624
|
|
(2,946)
|
|
5,687
|
|
(6,416)
|
|
Other Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(1,004)
|
|
(992)
|
|
(2,049)
|
|
(1,827)
|
|
Unrealized foreign currency translation gain
|
|
178
|
|
118
|
|
202
|
|
79
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
7
|
|
(5)
|
|
(2)
|
|
7
|
|
Total Other Expense
|
|
(819)
|
|
(879)
|
|
(1,849)
|
|
(1,741)
|
|
Net Income (Loss) from Operations Before
Provision for Income Taxes
|
3,805
|
|
(3,825)
|
|
3,838
|
|
(8,157)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current and Deferred
|
|
(255)
|
|
(36)
|
|
(230)
|
|
(104)
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
$3,550
|
|
$(3,861)
|
|
$3,608
|
|
$(8,261)
|
|
Net Income (Loss) Per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 0.03
|
|
$ (0.03)
|
|
$ 0.03
|
|
$ (0.06)
|
|
Dilutive
|
|
$ 0.02
|
|
$ (0.03)
|
|
$ 0.02
|
|
$ (0.06)
|
|
Shares used in the computation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
139,310,589
|
|
130,269,710
|
|
139,190,378
|
|
130,291,796
|
|
Dilutive
|
|
148,574,242
|
|
130,269,710
|
|
148,339,423
|
|
130,291,796
|
|
XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ 3,608
|
|
$(8,261)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,243
|
|
2,003
|
Gain on sale of fixed assets
|
|
(49)
|
|
(142)
|
Non-cash interest
|
|
289
|
|
218
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
1,524
|
|
2,138
|
Provision for reserve on accounts receivable
|
|
395
|
|
178
|
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|
|
490
|
|
388
|
Other
|
|
46
|
|
1
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(6,873)
|
|
(688)
|
Inventories
|
|
(1,349)
|
|
(4,130)
|
Prepaid and other assets
|
|
347
|
|
(469)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(880)
|
|
(15)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
2,763
|
|
(2,064)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
2,554
|
|
(10,843)
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(1,557)
|
|
(1,337)
|
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|
|
97
|
|
183
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(1,460)
|
|
(1,154)
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Payments on financing leases
|
|
(34)
|
|
(32)
|
Borrowings on line of credit
|
|
51,812
|
|
59,565
|
Repayments on line of credit
|
|
(51,925)
|
|
(52,288)
|
Proceeds from issuance of long term debt
|
|
-
|
|
5,000
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
(49)
|
|
(615)
|
Payment of taxes from withholding of common stock on
settlement of restricted stock units
|
|
(61)
|
|
(17)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
(257)
|
|
11,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and
|
|
(21)
|
|
(61)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
816
|
|
(445)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|
|
6,221
|
|
5,923
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
|
|
$ 7,037
|
|
$ 5,478
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
6,923
|
|
5,379
|
Restricted cash
|
|
114
|
|
99
|
Total cash and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance
|
|
$ 7,037
|
|
$ 5,478
|
XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
$ 3,550
|
$ (3,861)
|
|
$ 3,608
|
$(8,261)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,169
|
998
|
|
2,243
|
2,003
|
Interest expense
|
|
1,004
|
992
|
|
2,049
|
1,827
|
Tax (benefit) expense
|
|
255
|
36
|
|
230
|
104
|
Non-GAAP EBITDA
|
|
5,978
|
(1,835)
|
|
8,130
|
(4,327)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP EBITDA/Total revenue
|
|
16.9 %
|
-6.1 %
|
|
11.9 %
|
-7.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Separation related expenses
|
|
(17)
|
-
|
|
23
|
-
|
Non-cash compensation
|
|
766
|
1,228
|
|
1,524
|
2,138
|
Divestiture/acquisition-related expense
|
|
295
|
-
|
|
295
|
338
|
Acquisition-related fair value adjustments (1)
|
|
60
|
129
|
|
171
|
384
|
Unrealized foreign currency translation (gain)
loss
|
|
(178)
|
(118)
|
|
(202)
|
(79)
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 6,904
|
$ (596)
|
|
$ 9,941
|
$(1,546)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA/Total revenue
|
|
22.7 %
|
-2.0 %
|
|
16.6 %
|
-2.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024, phasing of the bargain purchase gain on sell through of inventory acquired as part of the purchase of Surgalign Holdings' hardware and biologics business is no longer included in acquisition-related fair value adjustments in the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA calculation and prior period calculations as presented herein have been recast to conform to the current presentation and calculation. The related effect on adjusted EBITDA was a reduction of $1.1 million and $2.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 to arrive at recast amounts.
