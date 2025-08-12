Baggage, Seating, And Connectivity Services: Key Segments In Optimizing Airline Ancillary Revenue
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.03 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Adoption of AI-powered dynamic pricing models for airline ancillary products to optimize yield based on real-time data
5.2. Integration of next generation traveler profiling systems to hyper-personalize ancillary offerings across digital channels
5.3. Implementation of blockchain-based loyalty and coupon management to streamline redemption and reduce fraud in ancillary sales
5.4. Deployment of API-first architectures leveraging IATA NDC standards for seamless cross-channel ancillary distribution and bundling
5.5. Utilization of predictive analytics and machine learning for proactive ancillaries recommendation and inventory management
5.6. Growth of contactless mobile and biometric-enabled ancillary upsell experiences to improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction
5.7. Expansion of sustainable and green ancillary options such as carbon offset bundles and eco-friendly service tiers to meet ESG goals
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Ancillary Revenue Management Market, by Baggage
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Additional Baggage Fees
8.3. Carry-On Fees
8.4. Checked Baggage Fees
8.5. Excess Weight Fees
9. Ancillary Revenue Management Market, by Seating
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Bulkhead Seat
9.3. Exit Row
9.4. Extra Legroom
9.5. Preferred Seat
10. Ancillary Revenue Management Market, by Loyalty Programs
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Membership Fees
10.3. Partner Commissions
10.4. Point Sales
11. Ancillary Revenue Management Market, by Wi-Fi Services
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Day Passes
11.3. High-Speed Streaming
11.4. Hourly Passes
11.5. Messaging Packages
12. Ancillary Revenue Management Market, by Priority Services
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Fast Track Security
12.3. Priority Baggage Handling
12.4. Priority Boarding
13. Ancillary Revenue Management Market, by Travel Insurance
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Baggage Loss
13.3. Medical Evacuation
13.4. Trip Cancellation
14. Americas Ancillary Revenue Management Market
15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Ancillary Revenue Management Market
16. Asia-Pacific Ancillary Revenue Management Market
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
17.3. Competitive Analysis
17.3.1. Amadeus IT Group S.A.
17.3.2. Sabre Corporation
17.3.3. Travelport Worldwide Ltd.
17.3.4. PROS Holdings, Inc.
17.3.5. Accelya Solutions Ltd.
17.3.6. Datalex plc
17.3.7. CarTrawler Holdings Limited
17.3.8. Airline Tariff Publishing Company
17.3.9. OpenJaw Technologies Ltd.
17.3.10. Hitit Computer Services AG
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Ancillary Revenue Management Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment