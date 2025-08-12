Yieldmax Etfs Names Mike Khouw As Yieldmax Strategist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax ETFs is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Khouw as YieldMax Strategist. In this role, Mike will serve as a key spokesperson for YieldMax ETFs, bringing his exceptional market insights, strategic expertise, and deep experience in options to the firm.

With more than 25 years of experience in the financial markets, Mike is widely recognized as one of the industry's leading voices in options trading and strategy. He is the co-founder and Chief Strategist of OpenInterest.PRO, a firm specializing in financial data, analysis, and investment strategy consulting. Mike is also a familiar face to many investors through his long-standing role as a contributor on CNBC's "Fast Money" and "Options Action."



Mike's background spans senior roles across the buy-side and sell-side, including positions at Cantor Fitzgerald and CRT Capital Group. A former member of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange, and the New York Mercantile Exchange, he also previously managed an actively traded equity ETF applying artificial intelligence to optimize returns. He is the co-author of The Options Edge, a comprehensive guide to options valuation and strategy, and serves as an advisor to OptionsPlay, LLC.

In his new role with YieldMax, Mike will provide strategic leadership for the product suite, deliver market commentary, and support investor education through media, research, and client engagement. His appointment reflects YieldMax's commitment to building the most sophisticated and dynamic team in the ETF industry.



“Mike is one of the most respected voices in the options space, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the YieldMax team,” said Jay Pestrichelli, Chief Trading Officer for Tidal Financial Group and leader of the YieldMax trading team.“His knowledge, integrity, and ability to explain complex strategies in a relatable way make him a perfect fit for our mission. Mike strengthens our team's capabilities and will play an integral role in driving the next phase of growth for YieldMax.”



With Mike Khouw joining the firm, YieldMax continues to expand its intellectual capital, infrastructure, and strategic leadership to support differentiated investment strategies in the ETF marketplace.

CONTACT: For media inquiries, contact Joshua Cantor at ....