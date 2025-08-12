Inc. 5000 Names Mcadam To 2025 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For The Seventh Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that McAdam, a Philadelphia headquartered national financial services firm, was included on the 2025 annual“Inc. 5000” list of“fastest growing private companies in America.” This is the seventh year the firm has been included in the ranking (2017, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025) as well as the sixth consecutive year. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The list was published for the first time in 1982 and highlights businesses each year that represent the growth engine of the U.S. economy.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

“Congrats to all the 2025 honorees in the prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America,” stated CEO Michael McAdam.“A key to our firm driving consistent revenue growth has been building and maintaining a culture with a client service focus amongst all of our advisors and staff.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2025 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating job market. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 48,678 jobs to the economy over the past three years. McAdam ranked No. 3,182 on the 2025 list.

This year's honorees join the ranks of well-known firms which have been named in past rankings such as Microsoft, Meta, Intuit, Oracle, Facebook, Zappos, Pandora, Patagonia, Under Armour, Chobani, and Timberland. Many household name firms gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 publication. The complete list of results for the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and the sortable interactive database can be found at .

About McAdam LLC.

McAdam is an independent financial advisory firm with a nationwide network of hundreds of advisors operating out of four offices in Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, and Tysons Corner. McAdam has developed an intelligent advisory model known as its Advanced Advisory Model. This model integrates all three areas of financial planning: the financial, the personal-and the professional, to help McAdam's clients achieve their goals. With the firm's advanced knowledge and deep experience they help professionals make informed decisions and provide a new level of clarity and control.

Important Disclosures

Awards, rankings, ratings, and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of McAdam's future performance, should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that such client will experience a certain level of results if McAdam is engaged, or continues to be engaged to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of McAdam by any of its clients.

Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Such awards, rankings, ratings, and/or recognition are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance. Generally, rankings are based on information prepared and submitted by the adviser.

The awards listed do not require memberships or payment for consideration. By virtue of disclosing an award ranking, McAdam is disclosing favorable ratings (to the extent that McAdam is ranked above other advisors) and unfavorable ratings (to the extent that McAdam is ranked below other advisors). The awards and rankings are independently granted. McAdam is not affiliated with the awarding rating services or and/or publications listed.

Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies 2025

Inc. Magazine is a New York-based publication owned by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. Inc. Magazine produces annual rankings of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States. The 2025 Inc. 5000 was ranked by percentage revenue growth during the period 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. McAdam furnished Inc. Magazine with financial information for award evaluation, but did not make or receive any payment in association with the award. Several companies on the presented on this list have gone public or have been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2021 was $100,000; the minimum for 2024 was $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 5000 list were featured in Inc.'s September, 2025 issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at . McAdam was ranked 3,182 out of 5000 companies.

Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies is based on independent submissions that are privately-owned, based in the United States, and independent (not a subsidiary or division of another company). Inc. 5000 spans multiple industries. McAdam pays a processing fee to be considered for qualification, however no further fees are paid by McAdam for inclusion. Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is absolutely not indicative of McAdam's future performance, or any future performance pertaining to its clients' investments; should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that they will experience a certain level of results if McAdam is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services; and should not be construed as a current or past endorsement of McAdam by any of its clients. A copy of McAdam's current written disclosure statement discussing our advisory services and fees is available upon request or at .

Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals of McAdam, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Insurance products and services offered through McAdam Financial. McAdam, LLC and McAdam Financial are not affiliated with MAS.

Contact:

Kevin McAdam, CFA

P: (203) 912-2779

Email: ...