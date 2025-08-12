Aleanna, Inc. Announces Receipt Of Regional Approval For Its Gradizza Field Development Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This Milestone Represents the Final Approval Required Prior to Ministry Award of a Production Concession



The Emilia-Romagna Region in Italy has agreed to enter into a formal agreement (the Intesa) with the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MISE) for the issuance of a Production Concession to AleAnna for the Gradizza Field. Once granted, the Production Concession will authorize AleAnna to begin construction and connect the Gradizza Field to the necessary infrastructure.

DALLAS and ROME, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AleAnna, Inc. (“AleAnna” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ANNA) is pleased to announce the receipt of an Intesa (Regional approval notice) from the Emilia-Romagna Region, granting their approval for development of the Gradizza Field near the towns of Tresignana and Copparo, Italy. Receipt of the Intesa is an important next step in the Company's journey to becoming a leading provider of sustainable natural gas in Europe.

This milestone underscores AleAnna's ability to work proactively with National, Regional, and Community authorities to achieve their support for development of important new sources of domestic natural gas, strengthening Italy's energy security and supporting Europe's transition to sustainable energy.

Gradizza Field

Located in Northern Italy in the Province of Ferrara, the Gradizza field (AleAnna working interest 100%) is a key piece of AleAnna's plan for a near-term increase in natural gas production and EBITDA growth. Gradizza will be AleAnna's first fully-owned and operated development. Following receipt of a formal Production Concession from the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MISE), it is anticipated that construction could be completed and the field brought online within 12-18 months.

The Gradizza Field contains net Proved reserves of 0.4 Bcf, net Probable reserves of 0.8 Bcf and net Possible reserves of 5.6 Bcf according to DeGolyer and MacNaughton, AleAnna's independent reserves auditor. Gradizza is characterized by high permeability turbidite reservoirs similar to those found in AleAnna' previously-developed Longanesi field, and will be produced from a single well and a small-footprint processing facility.

Management Commentary

Marco Brun, Chief Executive Officer, commented:“Receipt of the Gradizza Intesa is strong validation of AleAnna's success in bringing new sources of natural gas to Italy. AleAnna has worked tirelessly to engage constructively with national, regional, and community stakeholders to advance projects that contribute to Italy's energy independence and support Europe's broader energy transition goals. We look forward to working with MISE to secure the Production Concession. Gradizza represents a major step forward for the company as our first fully owned and operated development”.

About AleAnna

AleAnna is a technology-driven energy company focused on bringing sustainability and new supplies of low-carbon natural gas and RNG to Italy, aligning traditional energy operations with renewable solutions, with developments like the Longanesi field leading the way in supporting a responsible energy transition. With three conventional gas discoveries in Italy already made and fourteen new natural gas exploration projects planned this decade, AleAnna plays a pivotal role in Italy's energy transition. Italy's extensive infrastructure, featuring 33,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, three major gas storage facilities, and a strong base of existing RNG facilities, aligns with AleAnna's commitment to sustainability. AleAnna's RNG projects' portfolio includes three plants under development and almost 100 projects representing approximately €1.1 billion potential investment in the next few years. AleAnna operates regional headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and Rome, Italy.

