Endure Biotherapeutics Receives SBIR Phase I Grant to Advance Engineered Native Bacteria Therapy for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

SAN DIEGO – August 12, 2025 – Endure Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Endure Bio®), a pioneer in engineered engraftable microbial therapeutics, today announced it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The funding will support the development of a novel Engineered Native Bacteria (ENB) candidate for the treatment of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) -a rare genetic disorder that leads to the growth of hundreds to thousands of colon and rectal polyps, with nearly all affected individuals progressing to colorectal cancer by age 40 if left untreated.

“We are deeply grateful for the NCI's support and recognition of our ENB platform technology,” said Amir Zarrinpar, MD, PhD, founder and Chief Medical Officer of Endure Bio and Professor of Medicine at UC San Diego.“FAP is a devastating, inherited condition with limited treatment options. We're excited to be developing one of the first potential treatments for this disease, an effort that would not be possible without this critical NIH funding.”

“This is exactly the kind of innovation the SBIR program is designed to support; groundbreaking science with a clear path to improving human health,” added Mark S. Wilson, CEO of Endure Bio.

Endure Bio's proprietary ENB platform modifies bacteria isolated from human hosts to treat disease, while retaining their natural ability to engraft and persist in the gut. This approach stands in contrast to traditional microbiome therapeutics based on laboratory strains, offering a novel path to functional cures.

The company is advancing a pipeline of ENB-based therapeutics targeting both rare and widespread chronic diseases, including FAP, PKU , and age-related metabolic disorders to promote healthy longevity .

About Endure Bio

Endure Bio is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered, engraftable live biotherapeutics for the treatment of genetic and chronic diseases. The company's ENB platform enables ex-vivo modification of native bacterial strains that can reside long-term in the gastrointestinal tract following oral delivery. This innovative approach holds promise for treating-and potentially curing-a wide range of conditions.

Founded on groundbreaking research by Amir Zarrinpar, MD, PhD at the UC San Diego School of Medicine, Endure Bio is committed to transforming the treatment landscape for both rare and common diseases, including inflammatory conditions , metabolic disorders , and other serious health challenges.

For more information, visit . Follow us on Twitter/X @EndureBio and Facebook at Endure Biotherapeutics for updates on our latest advancements.

