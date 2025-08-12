CPA Compensation Hits Record High, Outpaces Inflation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Chartered Professional Accountants (CPAs) are earning more than ever before, with compensation growth outpacing inflation and doubling that of the broader workforce, according to new data from CPA Canada.

The 2025 CPA Compensation Study, conducted by Leger, reports CPAs earned a national median compensation of $154,000 in 2024-the highest since the study began in 2012. This marks a 47 per cent increase over 12 years, highlighting the enduring demand and relevance of the CPA designation across a changing economic landscape.

Between 2022 and 2024, the survey suggests median compensation for CPAs rose by 7.7 per cent, exceeding Canada's 6.4 per cent inflation rate over the same period.

“The CPA designation continues to offer a clear advantage in today's job market-opening doors, building careers and delivering strong returns,” says Andy Thomas, vice-president of education at CPA Canada.

The earning potential for CPAs starts early in their careers, with those in the profession for less than three years reporting a median salary of $92,000. Compensation also climbs significantly with experience, reaching a median of $194,000 after 25 years in the profession. By comparison, Statistics Canada data shows that median earnings for full-time Canadian workers reached $70,000 in 2024, demonstrating the CPA designation's strong earning power.

CPAs are increasingly stepping into strategic roles in a rapidly evolving business environment. Known for their strong ethical standards and role as trusted advisors, they are contributing to critical areas such as risk management and sustainability disclosure. Their expertise in providing independent assurance, navigating complex regulatory frameworks and supporting long-term decision-making continues to be in high demand.

As organizations accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), CPAs are assuming key roles in AI governance and assurance. In fact, one-in-three survey respondents working in the software and technology space reported annual pay increases of 10 per cent or more-a signal of growing momentum in these emerging fields.

“From AI assurance to sustainability disclosure, CPAs are at the forefront of some of the most urgent and complex issues facing businesses today,” adds Thomas.“As demand grows for trusted expertise, so too does recognition of the CPA's strategic value, reflected in increased compensation levels across the profession.”

Methodology

Leger conducted the 2025 CPA Compensation Study on behalf of CPA Canada, from May 12 to 30, 2025. The report includes responses from more than 7,500 Canadian CPAs, sourced from CPA Canada's distribution list. Key median benchmarks, such as national and post-designation figures, are based on respondents with at least three years of experience to reflect more established earning levels.

About CPA Canada

CPA Canada is one of the largest national accounting bodies in the world, representing more than 220,000 Chartered Professional Accountants at home and abroad. Working in the public interest, CPA Canada supports the profession by leading research, guidance and education initiatives that prepare CPAs for an ever-evolving global economy.