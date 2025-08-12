Tilray Expands Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC Beverage Lineup With 10Mg Drinks From Fizzy Jane's And Happy Flower Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc . (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is building on the momentum of its hemp-derived Delta-9 THC (HDD9) beverage portfolio with new 10mg format extensions from its brands: Fizzy Jane's and Happy Flower .

Fizzy Jane's, the sparkling seltzer line that debuted this spring in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, is now available in a 10mg HDD9 THC format, enhancing the buzz while keeping the same crisp, fruit-forward refreshment fans love. With 15 calories or fewer per can, Fizzy Jane's seltzers come in three vibrant flavors: Vanilla, Blood Orange, and Lemon Lime. The new 10mg drinks join the original 5mg lineup and are now available online at FizzyJanes.com (in select markets) and in expanded retail markets across 10 states including New Jersey, Ohio, Florida and more.









Happy Flower, Tilray's first HDD9 beverage brand, launched last fall with 5mg canned cocktails and is now introducing its“Super Bloom” Collection-a 10mg line of its signature flavors: Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, and Peach Bellini. Super Bloom delivers a more robust experience while maintaining the premium taste and quality that made Happy Flower a standout.









To make sampling easier, Happy Flower is also rolling out 6-count Variety Packs in both 5mg and 10mg formats, featuring two cans of each flavor. Whether you're new to the brand or a longtime fan, the Variety Pack offers a curated tasting experience perfect for summer sipping. Happy Flower is available online at and in select retailers, including Total Wine & More and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits.

“As the THC beverage space continues to evolve, consumers are seeking variety, not just in flavor, but in experience,” said Sam Garfinkel, SVP of Commercial Operations & Strategy at Tilray.“With Fizzy Jane's and Happy Flower, we're meeting consumers where they are, whether they're entering the category or looking for an enhanced experience. These new formats are crafted for summer moments, social connection, and the growing demand for HDD9 options.”

Fizzy Jane's, retailing for $15.99 SRP per 5mg 4-pack and $17.99 per 10mg 4-pack, can be found online at and in stores now. Happy Flower's Super Bloom and Variety Packs are also available now online and in retail, retailing for $17.99 for 5mg 4-pack options and $19.99 for 10mg dosages.

About Happy Flower

Happy Flower is a modern twist on the classic cocktail experience, familiar yet refreshingly new. Crafted for those seeking a flavorful, alcohol-free way to unwind, Happy Flower pairs sparkling, fruit-forward taste with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. Each can delivers either 5mg or 10mg of THC, offering a perfectly calibrated dose of relaxation. With zero alcohol and zero hangover, Happy Flower is designed for social moments, self-care, and everything in between. Crack open a Happy Flower-it's time to bloom.

About Fizzy Jane's

Fizzy Jane's is a bright and bubbly line of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC-infused seltzers made for everyday enjoyment. Lightly sparkling and kissed with fruit flavor, each can features hemp-derived Delta-9 THC in 5mg or 10mg formats. With just 6 to 15 calories per can, Fizzy Jane's is the refreshing answer to the average, crafted to elevate any moment without compromise. Whether you're winding down or turning up, just add Jane's.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

