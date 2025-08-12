Big Happy Named One Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Happy, a leader in advertising innovation and immersive 3D creative solutions, has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 2025. This recognition highlights Big Happy's rapid revenue growth, commitment to exceptional client results, and its role in shaping the future of mobile and digital out-of-home advertising experiences.

Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Big Happy comfortably qualified for the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“Big Happy was founded with a simple but bold mission: deliver ads people love to see,” said Jonathan Frohlinger, Founder and CEO of Big Happy.“Being recognized among the fastest-growing companies in the country is proof that brands are ready for a smarter, more creative, and more results-driven approach to advertising. We're here to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible - on your phone, in the real world, and beyond.”

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm - they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

A Foundation Built for Success

What's allowed Big Happy to thrive is its proprietary Creative Advertising Management Platform (CAMP), which transformed mobile advertising by improving four critical areas: creative quality, speed to market, accuracy, and publisher scale. This technology, along with their custom 3D creative, has enabled Big Happy to deliver high-impact mobile and digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns at scale for their clients. Even though Big Happy has already earned a reputation for delivering measurable engagement and ROI, they're continuously rolling out fresh innovations (like their new PARK platform that launches later this week). They've also recently expanded to offer cinematic DOOH experiences, bringing their high-impact ads to even bigger screens.

“We've always believed that creativity is the most powerful performance driver,” said Maria Bromley, Big Happy's VP of Client Services.“Our growth reflects our ability to marry cutting-edge tech with irresistible storytelling, making our clients happy by allowing them to stand out in a crowded market.”

To learn more about what Big Happy offers, visit their website at

