Aavantgarde Bio Announces FDA Fast Track Designation For AAVB- For The Treatment Of Stargardt Disease
“We are thrilled that the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for AAVB-039, as it underscores the urgent unmet need and important potential of our program due to the serious nature of challenges faced by patients living with Stargardt disease,” said Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, Chief Executive Officer of AAVantgarde.“This designation represents an important milestone for our program and enables us to accelerate development efforts as we work to bring a potentially transformative therapy to patients as quickly as possible.”
The FDA's Fast Track program is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs and biologics intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions and that demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs. AAVB-039 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 CELESTE clinical trial, which is assessing safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy in patients with Stargardt disease.
About AAVantgarde Bio
AAVantgarde Bio is a clinical stage, biotechnology company advancing best-in-class therapies for patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company's lead programs target Stargardt disease and retinitis pigmentosa due to Usher syndrome type 1B, two severe, IRDs with no approved treatments. AAVB-039 and AAVB-081 are investigational, dual AAV gene therapies designed to address the root genetic causes of these diseases. With a strong foundation in translational science and a commitment to clinical excellence, AAVantgarde is working to bring transformative therapies to patients. For more information, please visit:
About Stargardt Disease
Stargardt disease is the most common form of inherited macular degeneration. Inherited in most cases as autosomal recessive, Stargardt disease is caused by mutations in the ABCA4 gene, leading to the accumulation of toxic retinoid byproducts in the retina and progressive vision loss. The ABCA4 gene is 6.8 kilobases in length, too large to be packaged within a standard, single AAV vector. Stargardt disease affects an estimated 60,000 to 75,000 individuals across the U.S. and E.U and currently there are no approved treatments.
Contact:
Magda Blanco – Head of Corporate Development
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment