Justice Ministry: Rent Increases Limited To 10 Percent

The Taliban-run Ministry of Justice has announced a nationwide cap on rent increases, limiting landlords in Kabul and other provinces to raising rents by no more than 10 percent compared to the previous year.

The decision was made during a joint meeting attended by representatives from the Taliban's intelligence agency, police command, and Kabul municipality. Officials say landlords who violate the limit will face legal action.

The move comes amid a sharp rise in housing costs in Kabul, fueled by increased demand following the forced return of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries.

Many residents say that, given the country's economic crisis, high unemployment, and inflation, they are unable to afford rapidly increasing rents without facing severe financial hardship.

The Justice Ministry also stressed that rental agreements written on plain paper without official registration are invalid and carry legal consequences. Both landlords and tenants are required to register contracts through approved channels.

Authorities have urged all property owners and tenants to promptly formalize their rental documents to avoid disputes and ensure legal protection under Taliban regulations.

Analysts say the policy aims to address public discontent over rising living costs, though doubts remain about its enforcement and whether it can curb corruption in Afghanistan's housing market.

