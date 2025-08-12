Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Justice Ministry: Rent Increases Limited To 10 Percent

Justice Ministry: Rent Increases Limited To 10 Percent


2025-08-12 07:01:17
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Justice Ministry has limited annual rent increases to 10 percent, citing rising housing costs and requiring landlords and tenants to register contracts through official channels for legal validity.

The Taliban-run Ministry of Justice has announced a nationwide cap on rent increases, limiting landlords in Kabul and other provinces to raising rents by no more than 10 percent compared to the previous year.

The decision was made during a joint meeting attended by representatives from the Taliban's intelligence agency, police command, and Kabul municipality. Officials say landlords who violate the limit will face legal action.

The move comes amid a sharp rise in housing costs in Kabul, fueled by increased demand following the forced return of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries.

Many residents say that, given the country's economic crisis, high unemployment, and inflation, they are unable to afford rapidly increasing rents without facing severe financial hardship.

The Justice Ministry also stressed that rental agreements written on plain paper without official registration are invalid and carry legal consequences. Both landlords and tenants are required to register contracts through approved channels.

Authorities have urged all property owners and tenants to promptly formalize their rental documents to avoid disputes and ensure legal protection under Taliban regulations.

Analysts say the policy aims to address public discontent over rising living costs, though doubts remain about its enforcement and whether it can curb corruption in Afghanistan's housing market.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN12082025000228011069ID1109916770

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search