Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Polymer Emulsions Market Growth In-Depth Analysis By Size, Trends, Regions, Top Key Players Share Report 2032


2025-08-12 07:01:17
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The report depicts detailed insights into the polymer emulsion industry trends and new growth opportunities.

The global polymer emulsions market was valued at $30.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $59.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.” - Allied Market Research WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Polymer Emulsions Market by Type (Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate, SB latex, Others), by End-Use Industry (Building and Construction, Automotive, Textile, Paints and coatings, Adhesives and sealants, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the polymer emulsions market was valued at $30.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $59.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2022­–2031
Base Year 2021
Market Size in 2021 $0.9 Billion
Market Size in 2031 $1.6 Billion
CAGR 6.5%
No. of Pages in Report 265
Segments Covered Application, End-use Industry, and Region.
Drivers Rapid infrastructural development
Increase in consumer demand in the automotive sector
Opportunities Rise in demand for fabric glue in performing the gluing functions for disposable products from both the woven and non-woven fabrics
Restraints Lack of awareness among people regarding the benefits of fabric glue

Building and Construction Sector Leadership:

Building and construction segment contributed over one-fourth of the market share in 2021.
Expected to continue dominance throughout the forecast period.
Steady growth attributed to increased demand from emerging economies.

Asia Pacific's Pivotal Role:

Asia Pacific accounted for one-third of the market share in 2021.
Expected to lead with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during 2022-2031.
Global firms expanding operations in emerging economies contribute to regional growth.

Key Market Players:

Arkema Group
Asahi Kasei Corporation
BASF SE
Celanese Corporation
Clariant AG
DIC Corporation
Dow Inc.
Gellner Industrial LLC
Halltech Inc.
Interpolymer Co. Ltd.
Momentive Inc.
Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Synthomer Plc.
The Lubrizol Corporation
Wacker Chemie AG

