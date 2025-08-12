Manager's One-Line Reply To Employee Seeking Leave Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

MENAFN - Live Mint) A simple yet heartfelt response from a manager to an employee's leave request is winning praise online for showing what real work-life balance looks like.

The post, shared on LinkedIn , by Kanika Raina reads:“My boss approved my leave with just one line: 'Enjoy your trip to the fullest. Don't take unnecessary stress.' That's when I realised I'm in the right place.”

Raina went on to thank their manager, Saurabh Gupta, for being“that rare kind of leader who genuinely walks the talk when it comes to creating balance.” They also expressed gratitude for working in a company culture that doesn't just claim to support its people but proves it in action.

“We often talk about work-life balance, but few leaders truly make it a reality. To all managers and leaders out there, this is how you earn loyalty, build trust, and create lasting impact,” she added.

The screenshot of the email was shared by Kanika Raina on LinkedIn.

The sentiment resonated widely with professionals, many of whom called it a refreshing reminder that empathy and understanding in the workplace go a long way in building a motivated team. Others shared similar experiences, highlighting that small gestures from leaders often leave the biggest impact.

A user wrote,“The point here is the bar is too low ......isn't that supposed to be an ideal reply from your colleague...I get where you are coming from...even I would be amazed if my manager replies back with safe travels/ enjoy your trip instead of just writing approved....so yeahh I get the overwhelming response on this...”

Another user commented,“This is really great.”

“Wow, this is what every employee deserves and dreams of from their employer,” the fourth user wrote.

“The bittersweet part about this is realising how much we've normalised seeking approval for things that should already be ours-like time to rest and recharge,” the fifth user commented.