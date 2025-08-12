Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Records The Biggest Season Opening Ever On Jiohotstar

Cumulative watch time crossed 12.6 crore minutes in the opening weekend, showing a 225% surge over previous seasons

August 11th 2025; National: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has recorded a phenomenal opening on JioHotstar, setting the tone for a blockbuster season ahead. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Mohanlal, the launch weekend delivered high-octane drama, unmissable moments, and immersive interactive offerings that kept fans hooked. The season's opening clocked an impressive 12.6 crore minutes of cumulative watch time-a remarkable 225% surge over previous seasons.

JioHotstar has elevated the Bigg Boss Malayalam S7 experience with a suite of interactive features including live chats, polls, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access, creating a truly immersive experience for the viewers. With the 24x7 live feed and dedicated Fanzone, fans can stay connected and participate in every moment. Interactive gamification has driven unprecedented audience participation, boosting the show's reach-a testament to its enduring popularity and the platform's reach.

Commenting on the record-breaking start, Krishnan Kutty, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (South) at JioStar, said,“The opening success of the season is a clear indicator of how entertainment consumption is headed in India. The exponential growth of 210% viewership compared to previous two seasons, underscores how audiences today seek deeper engagement, interactivity, and access beyond the main episode. The interactive features, especially Live Chat, have enriched the viewing experience, encouraging real-time participation and creating a vibrant community around the show doubling down on the reach/viewers compared to previous two years. We look forward to building on this momentum as the season progresses.”

Connected TV contributed nearly 30% of Bigg Boss Malayalam S7 opening watchtime - a 154% surge over the previous two seasons highlighting a shift in audience preference toward immersive, large-screen viewing experiences.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is presented by MyG Digital; co-presented by Berger Paints and Healthy Grocer; co-powered by Sunrich Refined Sunflower Oil, and MYK Laticrete. Other sponsors include Regal Jewellers, Merino Laminates as Special Partners; Dazzler Etertna as Beauty Partner and Cera as Associate Sponsor.

The record-breaking start of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 underscores JioHotstar's commitment to delivering category-defining entertainment experiences that connect deeply with audiences, across devices and languages, at an unprecedented scale.

***

About JioHotstar

JioHotstar is one of India's leading streaming platforms, formed through the coming together of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. With an unparalleled content catalog, innovative technology, and a commitment to accessibility, JioHotstar aims to redefine entertainment for everyone across India.

For media queries related to JioHotstar, please reach out to –

Swati Varma | ... | +91-9968156336

Saraswati Salunke | ... | +91-9833711366