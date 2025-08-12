Silent Health Threat: Common Plastic Compound Found In Shampoo May Harm Your Heart

What if the plastic container you use daily is quietly harming your health? A new study published in the journal eBiomedicine has revealed a disturbing link between everyday plastic products and early death from heart disease. The main culprit? A group of chemicals called phthalates, used to make plastics softer and more flexible.

These chemicals are everywhere-in your shampoo, makeup, food storage boxes, plastic wrap, vinyl flooring, perfumes, and even children's toys. But while these items make life convenient, the chemicals inside them may be shortening our lives.

What are phthalates?

Phthalates (pronounced thal-ates) are synthetic chemicals added to plastic to make it more durable and flexible. One type of phthalate, called DEHP (Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate), is especially common.

Unfortunately, DEHP and other phthalates are not strongly attached to the materials they're in. That means they can easily leach into food, air, water, and skin-making exposure almost unavoidable.

What did the study find?

The new global study, led by researchers at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, looked at how DEHP affects people across 200 countries and territories. They compared levels of DEHP in people's urine with global death data. The results were shocking:



In 2018 alone, exposure to DEHP was linked to 368,764 deaths worldwide among people aged 55 to 64

30% of these deaths were in Africa, and 25% were in East Asia and the Middle East The main cause of death? Heart disease-triggered by inflammation in coronary arteries caused by these chemicals

“Phthalates contribute to inflammation in the coronary arteries, which can lead to deadly cardiac events,” said senior author Dr. Leonardo Trasande.

Other dangers of phthalates

The danger isn't just to the heart. Phthalates have long been linked to:



Reproductive problems in men – including lower sperm counts and disrupted testosterone

Genital malformations in newborn boys

Asthma and allergies

Childhood obesity Certain cancers

Where are phthalates found?

You'll find phthalates in:



Plastic food containers and wrap

Shampoo, perfume, makeup, and lotion

Vinyl flooring and furniture

Air fresheners

Children's plastic toys Canned and processed foods

Since phthalates are not tightly bonded to these products, they easily enter our bodies through inhalation, skin contact, and food consumption.

How to protect yourself

While it's difficult to avoid phthalates completely, here are simple ways to reduce your exposure:



Don't heat plastic – Never microwave or dishwash plastic containers. Use glass or steel instead

Choose fragrance-free products – Unscented lotions and cleaning items often contain fewer hidden chemicals

Buy fresh, not canned – Fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables reduce exposure to plastic-packaged and processed food

Read plastic codes – Avoid plastics marked No. 3 (PVC), No. 6 (polystyrene), and No. 7 (other)

Skip air fresheners – They often release phthalates into the air

Wash hands regularly – Especially before eating, to remove chemical residues Store food safely – Use containers made of glass, ceramic, or stainless steel

This study adds to growing evidence that the plastic we use daily isn't just polluting the planet, and it may be hurting our bodies too.

While governments and companies debate stricter regulations, small changes in your daily habits can reduce your risk.

Being aware of what goes into our homes, and onto our skin, could help save lives in the long run. Sometimes, the most ordinary objects hide the greatest dangers.