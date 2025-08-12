From Tata Motors, Adani To Skipper: SEBI Analyst Maps Key Support & Resistance Levels For 10 Stocks

In an ask-me-anything (AMA) session hosted on Stocktwits on Tuesday, SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande shared his outlook on ten stocks. Stocks such as ONGC, PFC, and IREDA are flashing early signs of positive reversal, but several others, including Tata Motors and EIEL, remain in sideways to negative zones.

Let's take a look at his recommendations:

Tata Motors is in a sideways to negative zone. He noted strong resistance around ₹740 and support around ₹630-₹600 levels.

Adani Enterprises looks sideways to positive. Strong support is seen near ₹2,100, with resistance near ₹2,400 and ₹2,500.

L & T Finance shares are trading in a monthly supply zone. A cossover above ₹208 (on a closing basis) might trigger fresh buying.

ONGC has strong support around ₹225. It is showing a positive reversal on its daily charts, with resistance near ₹240-₹245.

Skipper is trading in a sideways to positive zone. Strong support can be seen around ₹490-₹470 levels.

BASF is currently trading near a monthly demand zone. On the daily timeframe, the stock is showing positive reversal signs, with resistance around ₹4,900-₹4,980 levels.

Enviro Infra shares are in the sideways to negative zone. The stock reversed from ₹290 levels, which was a strong resistance. Support can be seen around ₹240-₹200 levels.

REC is in a sideways to negative zone; however, it is showing positive reversal signs on the weekly timeframe. Resistance is seen near ₹450.

PFC is in a sideways zone; however, it is showing positive reversal signs from support levels. Resistance is seen near ₹460-₹485.

And, IREDA has reversed its course from support levels. The stock might face resistance near the ₹150-₹155 levels. A crossover above this may test ₹180.

