Bengaluru: Techie Mistaken For Thief After Jumping Gate To Escape Stray Dogs

Bengaluru: A bizarre incident in Bengaluru's HSR Layout has sparked widespread discussion on social media. Late one night, a young IT professional found himself in a frightening predicament when a pack of stray dogs suddenly began chasing him while he was walking alone. In a desperate bid to escape, he jumped over the compound wall of a nearby house. However, instead of finding safety, he was mistaken for a thief by the residents, who promptly detained him.

Techie Chased By Stray Dogs Jumps Compound Wall

The residents confiscated his mobile phone and refused to believe his explanation. It was only after they reviewed the CCTV footage with the help of neighbours that the truth came to light: the techie had jumped the wall solely to escape the aggressive dogs. Later, the resident apologised for the misunderstanding and returned his phone. The techie shared his ordeal on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.

Residents Mistake Techie For Thief And Detain Him

He described the incident as,“I'm originally from Uttar Pradesh and currently work as a software engineer in Bengaluru. Last night, around 11:02 PM, I had a life-threatening experience in HSR Layout, nearly 2000 km away from my hometown. While walking, a group of stray dogs suddenly started chasing me. Terrified, I ran and hid behind a car. I had only two options: cross the road or jump the gate of a nearby building. To protect myself, I chose to jump the gate."

Almost immediately, the residents of the house came out, an elderly man (around 55-65 years old), his wife, and his daughter (around 30-35 years old). I apologised and explained that the dogs were chasing me and I had no other way out. My fear and apology were clear, but they didn't believe me. They said,“Even if dogs were chasing you, why did you enter our premises? We don't care about your situation.”

Phone Confiscated Amid Suspicion And Refusal To Call Police

“I showed them my PAN card, Aadhaar card, and even my Darwinbox employee profile to prove I was a software engineer living there. Despite this, they continued to suspect me of theft and demanded“proof”. They confiscated my phone and said they would return it only after checking. I repeatedly asked them to check the CCTV footage immediately or call the police, but they refused both. For about 30 minutes, I stood helpless with my phone in their hands,” he added.

“Eventually, they called their neighbour, who reviewed the CCTV footage. Once the neighbour confirmed my story, the elderly man returned my phone. I thanked the neighbour and left,” he added.

Legal Rights On Entering Private Property In Emergencies

Legally, I understand that in India it is permissible to enter private property without permission to avoid immediate danger (Indian Penal Code Sections 81 and 97 – Acts done to avoid harm). Also, keeping my phone without police involvement could be considered“dishonest misappropriation” (Section 403 IPC). I didn't break in to steal; I was escaping a direct threat to my life.

Victim's Reflections And Questions On The Incident

This incident shocked me deeply. Despite facing a real threat from the dogs, I was treated like a criminal rather than with empathy.

My questions:



What else could I have done in that situation?

If the situation had worsened, what legal actions could I have taken? How can one deal with dog attacks and suspicion from residents in similar circumstances?

Netizens Reacted

The incident struck a chord with many netizens, who expressed sympathy for the techie's ordeal and frustration over the lack of empathy shown by the residents. Several users highlighted the unfortunate reality of apathy and suspicion in urban communities today. Others offered practical advice for similar situations, emphasising the importance of calmly explaining one's circumstances and understanding legal rights related to emergency entry. One user noted,“This is the same plot of a Malayalam movie called Ena Thaan Case Kodu (If so, sue me).”