WWE: Will Brock Lesnar Show Up After Summerslam 2025? Speculation Surrounds His Next Move

The WWE Universe witnessed a jaw-dropping moment at the end of Night 2 of SummerSlam 2025 - the long-awaited return of“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar had been absent from WWE programming since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Fans had speculated for months about when-or if-the former world champion would appear again, and their answer came in thunderous fashion.

Return After an Emotional Main Event

The night's main event saw Cody Rhodes defeat John Cena in a brutal Street Fight to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship. After the final bell, the two icons embraced in a show of mutual respect, with fans roaring their appreciation for Cena.

As Cody exited to the back, Cena stayed behind to acknowledge the crowd-and that's when the arena shook to the sound of Brock Lesnar's entrance theme.

Lesnar stormed to the ring, and despite Cena's attempt to fight back, the Beast overpowered him with a devastating F5, eerily reminiscent of Lesnar's shocking attack at SummerSlam 2021. The attack left Cena laid out while the crowd buzzed in disbelief.

Silence Since SummerSlam

Since that explosive moment, Lesnar has again been missing from WWE television. Many expected him to appear on the SummerSlam fallout episode of SmackDown, but the Beast was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, WWE turned the focus toward Cena's next match - a high-profile showdown with Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025, set for Sunday, August 31, at Paris La Defense Arena in France.

When Will Lesnar Strike Again?

Given the spotlight on Cena vs. Paul, insiders believe WWE may be deliberately holding off Lesnar's next move until after the Paris event. The most likely scenario would see the Beast resurface following Cena's match - potentially to kick off a long-awaited feud that could reach its climax at Crown Jewel later this year.

Alternatively, Lesnar could choose to appear during the upcoming episodes of SmackDown in the lead-up to Clash in Paris, reigniting tensions and starting the rivalry sooner.

Either way, the possibility of Lesnar vs. Cena-one last time-has wrestling fans buzzing.