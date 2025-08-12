Fact Check: PIB Busts Fake Video Of Indian Army Chief Admitting To Losing Six Fighter Jets

New Delhi: A video is making the rounds on social media claiming to show Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi admitting that India lost six fighter jets and 250 soldiers in a war against Pakistan. The clip appears to depict the Army Chief speaking directly to the camera, with subtitles reinforcing the alleged statement. However, this video is entirely false. The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check (PIB Fact Check) unit has confirmed that the clip is AI-generated and that General Upendra Dwivedi has made no such statement at any time. The Indian Army Chief has not issued any statement regarding the loss of six aircraft or 250 personnel. The circulating video has been digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence technology, commonly known as a Deepfakes, to make it appear authentic. No credible media outlet or official defense communication has reported such losses.

🚨 DEEPFAKE ALERT!A digitally altered video is circulating online, falsely showing the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi admitting that India lost 6 jets and 250 soldiers in the war against Pakistan.#PIBFactCheck ✅ This is an AI-generated deepfake video. ✅ The... twitter/Bx64YRpkcP

- PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 12, 2025

Why This Matters?

Deepfake technology is increasingly being used to spread disinformation, especially around sensitive topics like national security. Such fabricated videos can mislead the public, create unnecessary panic, and damage the credibility of official institutions.

How to Spot a Deepfake:



Look for unnatural facial movements or mismatched lip-syncing.

Cross-check the news with credible and official sources before believing or sharing. Be wary of sensational claims that lack coverage from established media outlets.

The PIB Fact Check team has urged citizens to verify any such sensational claims through official channels before sharing them online. Spreading misinformation, intentionally or otherwise, can have serious consequences.