Jharkhand: Minor Girl Gang-Raped While En Route To Catch Train Palamu Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Palamu (Jharkhand), Aug 12 (IANS) A 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped while on her way to board a train in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a resident of the Patan police station area of Palamu, was travelling with her younger sister to Punjab. While waiting at Daltonganj railway station, the sisters were approached by two men who falsely claimed that they are police officers.

They demanded the girls' personal details, their names and addresses and said they needed to be interrogated.

The men then took the sisters on motorcycles to a secluded area in the Chainpur area, where the elder sister was allegedly gangraped. The younger sister was threatened to remain silent.

Following the assault, the accused attempted to transport the girls toward Medininagar. However, near Saddiq Manzil Chowk, the younger sister bravely jumped off the bike and cried for help. Her screams alerted nearby residents, who quickly informed the police.

Responding promptly, the police cordoned off the area and arrested the two accused, who have been identified as Sonu Kumar and Sumit Kumar Soni.

The victim was taken to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for medical examination. Both sisters are minors, and the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Town police station in-charge Jyotilal Rajwar stated,“Strict action will be taken against the accused.”

He confirmed that the suspects have been remanded to judicial custody and that the case will be pursued with urgency to bring the culprits to justice.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, and the victims' family has demanded severe punishment for the perpetrators.