Dariohealth Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
21,954
|
|
$
|
27,764
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
697
|
Short-term restricted bank deposits
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
175
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
|
2,556
|
|
|
4,804
|
Inventories
|
|
|
4,609
|
|
|
4,753
|
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
|
|
2,833
|
|
|
2,336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
32,170
|
|
|
40,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
79
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
|
|
861
|
|
|
1,065
|
Long-term assets
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
313
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
709
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
16,878
|
|
|
18,762
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
57,427
|
|
|
57,427
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
76,155
|
|
|
78,355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
108,325
|
|
$
|
118,884
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
$
|
3,379
|
|
$
|
3,045
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
|
727
|
|
|
1,583
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
510
|
|
|
504
|
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
5,138
|
|
|
6,052
|
Current maturity of long-term loan
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
9,754
|
|
|
16,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
612
|
|
|
765
|
Long-term loan
|
|
|
30,499
|
|
|
23,472
|
Warrant liability
|
|
|
3,393
|
|
|
5,968
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
34,585
|
|
|
30,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock of $0.0001 par value - authorized: 160,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 45,474,935 and 38,388,431 shares on June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
Preferred stock of $0.0001 par value - authorized: 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 53,440 and 49,585 shares on June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
|
*) -
|
|
|
*) -
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
486,953
|
|
|
462,358
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(422,971)
|
|
|
(390,343)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
63,986
|
|
|
72,019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
108,325
|
|
$
|
118,884
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
$
|
3,661
|
|
$
|
4,660
|
|
$
|
8,536
|
|
$
|
8,820
|
Consumer hardware
|
|
|
1,708
|
|
|
1,595
|
|
|
3,585
|
|
|
3,193
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
5,369
|
|
|
6,255
|
|
|
12,121
|
|
|
12,013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
960
|
|
|
1,686
|
|
|
1,925
|
Consumer hardware
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
1,306
|
|
|
2,281
|
|
|
2,504
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
433
|
|
|
1,233
|
|
|
1,308
|
|
|
2,396
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
|
2,405
|
|
|
3,499
|
|
|
5,275
|
|
|
6,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
2,964
|
|
|
2,756
|
|
|
6,846
|
|
|
5,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
$
|
3,721
|
|
$
|
6,810
|
|
$
|
7,829
|
|
$
|
13,452
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
5,231
|
|
|
7,132
|
|
|
11,104
|
|
|
14,042
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
3,212
|
|
|
5,005
|
|
|
6,522
|
|
|
11,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
12,164
|
|
|
18,947
|
|
|
25,455
|
|
|
39,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
9,200
|
|
|
16,191
|
|
|
18,609
|
|
|
34,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total financial expenses (income), net
|
|
|
3,790
|
|
|
(2,581)
|
|
|
3,586
|
|
|
(11,267)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before taxes
|
|
|
12,990
|
|
|
13,610
|
|
|
22,195
|
|
|
22,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax (benefit)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
(1,994)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
12,990
|
|
$
|
13,610
|
|
$
|
22,217
|
|
$
|
20,785
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deemed dividend (contribution)
|
|
$
|
5,572
|
|
$
|
(8,706)
|
|
$
|
10,411
|
|
$
|
(6,672)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
18,562
|
|
$
|
4,904
|
|
$
|
32,628
|
|
$
|
14,113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share of common stock
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
Weighted average number of common stock used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|
|
|
49,630,949
|
|
|
39,830,793
|
|
|
48,500,775
|
|
|
37,778,087
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(22,217)
|
|
$
|
(20,785)
|
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
4,377
|
|
|
10,420
|
|
Depreciation and impairment
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
648
|
|
Change in operating lease right of use assets
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
425
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
1,884
|
|
|
2,516
|
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
|
|
|
2,248
|
|
|
(247)
|
|
Increase in other accounts receivable, prepaid expense and long-term assets
|
|
|
(484)
|
|
|
(1,171)
|
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
(71)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
(190)
|
|
Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
(858)
|
|
|
(3,034)
|
|
Decrease in deferred revenues
|
|
|
(856)
|
|
|
(224)
|
|
Change in operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(147)
|
|
|
(417)
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liability
|
|
|
(825)
|
|
|
(12,643)
|
|
Non-cash financial expenses
|
|
|
2,665
|
|
|
204
|
|
Other
|
|
|
654
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(12,704)
|
|
|
(24,473)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(75)
|
|
|
(85)
|
|
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(8,796)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(75)
|
|
|
(8,881)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs
|
|
|
6,754
|
|
|
20,206
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings on credit agreement
|
|
|
31,700
|
|
|
-
|
|
Repayment of long-term loan
|
|
|
(31,515)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
6,939
|
|
|
20,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(5,840)
|
|
|
(13,148)
|
|
Effect of exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
(48)
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
27,764
|
|
|
36,797
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
21,954
|
|
$
|
23,601
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest on long-term loan
|
|
$
|
1,250
|
|
$
|
1,972
|
|
Non-cash activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
428
|
|
Exercise of pre-funded warrants to common stock upon acquisition
|
|
$
|
1,750
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted
|
Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
GAAP
|
Stock-Based
|
Amortization of
|
Non-GAAP
|
Cost of Revenues
|
$
|
2,405
|
|
(6)
|
|
(447)
|
|
1,952
|
Gross Profit
|
|
2,964
|
|
6
|
|
447
|
|
3,417
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
3,721
|
|
(441)
|
|
(34)
|
|
3,246
|
Sales and Marketing
|
|
5,231
|
|
(583)
|
|
(307)
|
|
4,341
|
General and Administrative
|
|
3,212
|
|
(1,005)
|
|
(14)
|
|
2,193
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
12,164
|
|
(2,029)
|
|
(355)
|
|
9,780
|
Operating Loss
|
$
|
(9,200)
|
|
2,035
|
|
802
|
|
(6,363)
|
Financing expenses
|
|
3,790
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,790
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(12,990)
|
|
2,035
|
|
802
|
|
(10,153)
|
Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted
|
Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2024
|
|
|
GAAP
|
Stock-Based
|
Acquisition costs,
|
Non-GAAP
|
Cost of Revenues
|
$
|
3,499
|
|
(5)
|
|
(1,248)
|
|
2,246
|
Gross Profit
|
|
2,756
|
|
5
|
|
1,248
|
|
4,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
6,810
|
|
(448)
|
|
(63)
|
|
6,299
|
Sales and Marketing
|
|
7,132
|
|
(1,650)
|
|
(93)
|
|
5,389
|
General and Administrative
|
|
5,005
|
|
(1,459)
|
|
(553)
|
|
2,993
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
18,947
|
|
(3,557)
|
|
(709)
|
|
14,681
|
Operating Loss
|
$
|
(16,191)
|
|
3,562
|
|
1,957
|
|
(10,672)
|
Financing expenses
|
|
(2,581)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,581)
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(13,610)
|
|
3,562
|
|
1,957
|
|
(8,091)
|
Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted
|
Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
GAAP
|
Stock-Based
|
Amortization of
|
Non-GAAP
|
Cost of Revenues
|
$
|
5,275
|
|
(16)
|
|
(1,337)
|
|
3,922
|
Gross Profit
|
|
6,846
|
|
16
|
|
1,337
|
|
8,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
7,829
|
|
(967)
|
|
(74)
|
|
6,788
|
Sales and Marketing
|
|
11,104
|
|
(1,398)
|
|
(618)
|
|
9,088
|
General and Administrative
|
|
6,522
|
|
(1,996)
|
|
(29)
|
|
4,497
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
25,455
|
|
(4,361)
|
|
(721)
|
|
20,373
|
Operating Loss
|
$
|
(18,609)
|
|
4,377
|
|
2,058
|
|
(12,174)
|
Financing expenses
|
|
3,586
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,586
|
Income Tax
|
|
22
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
22
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(22,217)
|
|
4,377
|
|
2,058
|
|
(15,782)
|
Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted
|
Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2024
|
|
|
GAAP
|
Stock-Based
|
Acquisition costs,
|
Non-GAAP
|
Cost of Revenues
|
$
|
6,825
|
|
(12)
|
|
(2,425)
|
|
4,388
|
Gross Profit
|
|
5,188
|
|
12
|
|
2,425
|
|
7,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
13,452
|
|
(1,563)
|
|
(124)
|
|
11,765
|
Sales and Marketing
|
|
14,042
|
|
(3,406)
|
|
(169)
|
|
10,467
|
General and Administrative
|
|
11,740
|
|
(5,439)
|
|
(1,158)
|
|
5,143
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
39,234
|
|
(10,408)
|
|
(1,451)
|
|
27,375
|
Operating Loss
|
$
|
(34,046)
|
|
10,420
|
|
3,876
|
|
(19,750)
|
Financing expenses
|
|
(11,267)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(11,267)
|
Income Tax
|
|
(1,994)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,994)
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(20,785)
|
|
10,420
|
|
3,876
|
|
(6,489)
Logo:
