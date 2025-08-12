Veru Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results And Clinical Program Progress

--Company reported positive efficacy and safety data from Phase 2b QUALITY Maintenance Extension study showing enobosarm significantly reduced body weight regain, prevented fat regain, and preserved lean mass after semaglutide discontinuation--

--Company has selected a novel modified release oral enobosarm formulation following pharmacokinetic clinical study--

--Company anticipates FDA feedback to clarify the regulatory pathway for enobosarm to preserve lean mass during chronic weight loss management--

MIAMI, FL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cardiometabolic and inflammatory diseases, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter and provided an update on progress of its clinical development programs.

“We have now reported all the positive efficacy and safety topline results from our Phase 2b QUALITY and Maintenance Extension study, and are looking forward to FDA feedback on the regulatory pathway for enobosarm to be used as an adjunctive therapy with GLP-1 RA to preserve lean mass while burning more fat for chronic weight loss management,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Veru.“The efficacy and safety of Veru's oral agent enobosarm looks better than any of the injectable myostatin inhibitors now under development by our competitors. Unlike our competitors, enobosarm has positive physical function data measured by stair climb power. Furthermore, we have strengthened our intellectual property position with the selection of a novel modified release oral enobosarm formulation confirmed in a clinical pharmacokinetic study.”

Enobosarm for Chronic Weight Loss Management Program

Phase 2b QUALITY study- enobosarm is a next generation drug that makes GLP-1 RA weight loss more selective for fat loss while preserving lean mass and physical function

In January 2025, the Company announced positive topline efficacy results from the Phase 2b QUALITY clinical study, which is a multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, dose-finding clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of enobosarm 3mg, enobosarm 6mg, or placebo as a treatment to augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in 168 older patients (≥60 years of age) receiving semaglutide for chronic weight management. The 3mg enobosarm dose had the best profile to advance into Phase 3 program.



Enobosarm 3mg + semaglutide group met the primary endpoint of study with a statistically significant 100% average preservation of total lean mass compared to placebo + semaglutide at 16 weeks (p<0.001).



Enobosarm + semaglutide treatment resulted in dose dependent greater loss of fat mass compared to placebo + semaglutide with the enobosarm 6mg dose having a 42% greater relative loss of fat mass compared to placebo + semaglutide group at 16 weeks (p=0.017) and the enobosarm 3mg having a 12% greater fat loss.



Even with having preserved lean mass, enobosarm + semaglutide treatment resulted in a similar mean body weight loss as semaglutide alone at 16 weeks.



The tissue composition of the total body weight lost was 34% lean mass and 66% fat mass for the placebo + semaglutide group whereas it was 0% lean mass and 100% fat mass for the enobosarm 3mg + semaglutide group.



Physical function was measured by the Stair Climb Test. A responder analysis was conducted using a greater than 10% decline in stair climb power as the cut off at 16 weeks which represents an approximate 7 to 8 year loss of stair climb power that naturally occurs with aging.





Phase 2b QUALITY clinical trial is the first human study to demonstrate that older patients who are overweight or have obesity receiving semaglutide are at higher risk for accelerated loss of physical function as 44.8% of the placebo + semaglutide group had at least a 10% decline in stair climb power physical function at 16 weeks.





Enobosarm treatment preserved lean mass which translated into a reduction in the proportion of patients that had a clinically significant stair climb physical function decline with 17% of the enobosarm 3mg + semaglutide group having at least a 10% decline in stair climb power physical function at 16 weeks which is a 59.8% relative reduction in the proportion of subjects that lost at least 10% stair climb power compared to placebo + semaglutide group (p=0.006).

In May 2025, the Company announced that the enobosarm and semaglutide GLP-1 RA combination had a positive safety profile in the Phase 2b QUALITY clinical trial



After trial participants completed the efficacy dose-finding portion of the Phase 2b QUALITY clinical trial, 148 participants continued to the Phase 2b Maintenance Extension study, a double-blind study, where all patients discontinued semaglutide treatment, but continued receiving placebo, enobosarm 3mg, or enobosarm 6mg as monotherapy for 12 weeks.



In June 2025, the Company announced positive topline efficacy and safety results from the maintenance extension portion of the Phase 2b QUALITY clinical study that showed that enobosarm significantly reduced body weight regain, prevented fat regain, and preserved Lean mass after semaglutide discontinuation





The 3mg enobosarm monotherapy significantly reduced the body weight regained by 46% after discontinuation of semaglutide.







At the end of the Phase 2b QUALITY study active weight loss period of 16 weeks, body weight loss was similar across treatment groups with the semaglutide plus placebo group losing an average of 11.88 lbs.





After the 12-week Maintenance Extension study period (Day 112 to Day 196) where all treatment groups discontinued semaglutide, the placebo monotherapy group regained 43% of body weight that was previously lost during the Phase 2b QUALITY for a mean percent change of 2.57% (5.06 lbs) in body weight, compared to 1.41% (2.73 lbs) for the 3mg enobosarm group (p=0.038) and 2.87% (5.29lbs) for the 6mg enobosarm group.



The mean tissue composition of body weight regained was 28% fat and 72% lean mass in the placebo group, versus 0% fat and 100% lean mass in both the 3mg and the 6mg enobosarm groups.



Enobosarm plus semaglutide followed by enobosarm monotherapy regimen was more effective in preserving lean mass and causing and maintaining greater loss of fat by the end of the study.





Placebo plus semaglutide followed by placebo monotherapy group experienced a loss of lean mass, while both enobosarm plus semaglutide followed by enobosarm monotherapy groups (3 mg and 6 mg doses) significantly preserved more than 100% of lean mass (enobosarm 3mg p<0.001 and enobosarm 6mg p=0.004).



The enobosarm plus semaglutide followed by enobosarm monotherapy patients had a 58% greater loss of fat with enobosarm 3mg (p=0.085) and a 93% greater loss of fat with enobosarm 6mg (p=0.008) compared to placebo plus semaglutide followed by placebo monotherapy. Adverse events (AEs) and adverse events of special Interest In the double-blind Phase 2b QUALITY Maintenance Extension clinical trial (Day 112-196), enobosarm monotherapy had a positive safety profile. After discontinuation of semaglutide, there were essentially no gastrointestinal side effects, no evidence of drug induced liver injury (by Hy's law), and no increases in obstructive sleep apnea observed at any dose of enobosarm compared to placebo monotherapy. There were no AEs of increases in prostate specific antigen in men. There were no AEs related to masculinization in women. There were no reports of suicidal ideation observed (Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale).



The Phase 2b QUALITY and Maintenance Extension clinical trial confirms that preserving lean mass with enobosarm plus semaglutide led to greater fat loss during the active weight loss period, and after semaglutide was discontinued, enobosarm monotherapy significantly prevented the regain of both weight and fat mass during the maintenance period such that by end of study there was greater loss of fat mass while preserving lean mass for a higher quality weight reduction compared to the placebo group.

Novel Modified Release Oral Enobosarm Formulation

On August 11, 2025, the Company announced the selection of a novel modified release oral enobosarm formulation following a pharmacokinetic clinical study for chronic weight loss management. The single-dose, open label pilot study evaluated the plasma concentration versus time profile of a proprietary, patentable modified release formulation of enobosarm 3mg. The new formulation demonstrated the intended distinct target product release profile, which includes a reduction in maximum plasma concentration (Cmax), a delayed time to maximum plasma concentration (Tmax), a distinct secondary peak concentration, and similar extent of absorption (AUC) compared to historical values for enobosarm immediate-release capsules. The novel modified release oral enobosarm formulation is planned to be available for further clinical studies and for commercialization. The novel enobosarm oral formulation's unique manufacturing process is protected by issued global patents with protection through 2037 and the new patents on the novel modified release oral enobosarm formulation have been filed and if issued, expiry is expected to be 2046.

Third Quarter Financial Summary: Fiscal 2025 vs Fiscal 2024



Research and development expenses decreased to $3.0 million from $4.8 million

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $5.0 million from $5.8 million

Operating loss from continuing operations decreased to $7.5 million from $10.5 million

Net loss from continuing operations decreased to $7.3 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to $10.3 million, or $0.71 per share Net loss decreased to $7.3 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to $11.0 million, or $0.75 per share



Year-to-Date Financial Summary: Fiscal 2025 vs Fiscal 2024



Research and development expenses increased to $12.7 million from $9.5 million

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $15.4 million from $18.4 million

Operating loss from continuing operations decreased to $25.9 million from $26.8 million

Net loss from continuing operations decreased to $17.0 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to $26.7 million, or $2.04 per share Net loss decreased to $24.2 million, or $1.65 per share, compared to $29.3 million, or $2.23 per share



Balance Sheet Information

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $15.0 million as of June 30, 2025 versus $24.9 million as of September 30, 2024

About Veru Inc.

Veru is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cardiometabolic and inflammatory diseases. The Company's drug development program includes two late-stage novel small molecules, enobosarm and sabizabulin. Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), is being developed as a next generation drug that makes weight reduction by GLP-1 RA drugs more tissue selective for loss of fat and preservation of lean mass thereby improving body composition and physical function. Sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor, is being developed for the treatment of inflammation in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

