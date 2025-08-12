Pop Artist Ronnue's Bold Reimagining Of 'Like A Virgin' Redefines Classic Pop

Ronnue, American Pop, Indie, RnB artist and producer

American Pop Artist Ronnue's Bold Reimagining of Madonna's"Like a Virgin" Redefines Classic Pop - Making it "Shiny and New"

CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American indie artist Ronnue is rewriting music history with his electrifying reimagination of Madonna's iconic classic,“Like a Virgin”. Released under Nue Avenues Entertainment, this vibrant single, available in two versions, is dominating radio airwaves, streaming platforms, and video outlets around the world. Accompanied by a visually stunning music video shot in Seattle, WA, Ronnue's“Like a Virgin” is a genre-blending masterpiece that merges nostalgic Pop with RnB and touch of Afrobeat flair, earning massive listener engagement.

Originally penned by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, composed by Nile Rodgers, and published by Warner, Ronnue's rendition of“Like a Virgin” puts a modern spin on the world-renown classic. Produced by Ronnue McThomas and Roc Phizzle, the track delivers a unique new vibe that resonates with both longtime fans of the original plus a whole generation of younger listeners. Music fans continue to connect with the track's journey from vulnerability to empowerment:“I made it through the wilderness / Somehow I made it through / Didn't know how lost I was / Until I found you.”

Since its release in April,“Like a Virgin” has ignited airwaves across both FM and online stations, racking up spins and reaching over 5 million listeners in major U.S. markets like Houston, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. Stations such as 103.1 KISS/ Houston, Star 95.7/ San Francisco, Hit 100/ Louisville, and 92.9 The MIX/ Hartford have embraced and propelled the track up the charts. Ronnue's“Like a Virgin” has hit #1 on BPM Supreme's Pop/ Mainstream Charts, #8 on the Afro/ Caribbean/ 80s Pop Mix Charts and #1 on N1M's R&B Chart in the United States. On Spotify, the single has amassed an impressive 15.9% engagement rate, surpassing the industry average of 3–5%. Internationally, the song has found a home on platforms like Radio Indie Int'l Lounge Network in Italy as well as the European Indie Music Network, showcasing its global fan appeal.

Directed and produced by Ronnue McThomas himself, the“Like a Virgin” music video is a bold reinterpretation that blends cherished vintage aesthetics with a 2025 mellifluous edge. Filmed at The Wash in Seattle, the video, executive produced, directed, and edited by Ronnue, with Roc Caldwell as Assistant Director and Trey Basket as Director of Photography, pays homage to the original while carving its own distinct path. Associate producers Tessa Rockwell, Yvonne Hill, and Nick Filler brought the vision to life, creating a visual feast that feels“shiny and new”.

The video has secured airplay on prominent platforms like Radio Javan, Island Buzz TV, Vegas Popstarz, Global Spin Live, My Mixtapez, Hip Hop Hotspot, R&B Spotlight, WCCA TV's Video Jam, IGMP, and myriad streaming and online channels. Reviewers have praised the track's“retro-modern flow” as instantly fusing audiences across the generations.“Like a Virgin” is a“brilliantly crafted reinvention that is impossible not to love.” Its production and remix adaptability have earned strong DJ support, as well as global fan engagement. The track's crossover appeal is evident in its chart performance and resonance from diverse music communities, ranging from urban and contemporary to indie and Afrobeat / Caribbean scenes.“Ronnue takes a classic and makes it his own, delivering a track that's both a tribute and a revolution.”

A seasoned producer and manager turned solo artist, Ronnue has spent the last decade building a reputation as an indie powerhouse. With multiple chart-topping singles and indie awards under his belt, he has proven his ability to connect directly with audiences of all ages. His decision to focus on his own artistry has paid off, with“Like a Virgin” marking a career-defining milestone. Ronnue's“Like a Virgin” is more than a cover-it is quickly becoming its own cultural moment. By touching millions of listeners across radio, high streaming engagement, top chart placements, and widespread video coverage, the single has become a rare indie success story. As the artist himself puts it,“This is about taking a timeless song and giving it new life-making it resonate with today's world, while honoring its roots.”

Music lovers can view "Like a Virgin" on Ronnue's YouTube channel , and follow his journey across social platforms; Meta/ Facebook: facebook/ronnue, Instagram - and Tik Tok: @ronnue .

