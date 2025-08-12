Two Pregnant Women Rescued From Disaster-Hit Dharali As Relief Efforts Intensify

MENAFN - IANS) Uttarkashi, Aug 12 (IANS) Two pregnant women were airlifted from the disaster-affected Dharali village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday and are now receiving medical attention at the district hospital.

The women, accompanied by two toddlers, were first flown by helicopter from Sukhi Top to the ITBP camp before being transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Following a day's suspension due to heavy rainfall on Monday, helicopter operations resumed on Tuesday, enabling the delivery of essential relief and medical supplies to Dharali.

Evacuation efforts also continued, with residents from the affected regions of Harsil and Dharali being flown to Matli. Relief materials are being sent continuously to these areas via air.

Multiple agencies, including the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and other rescue units, are working tirelessly to carry out search and relief operations.

Adding to the efforts, the SDRF's skilled sniffer dogs, Phantom and Coco, are on the ground searching for those still missing.

"In the search for life -- Phantom and Coco. In the disaster-affected areas of Dharali, Uttarakhand Police SDRF's agile and brave dogs, Phantom and Coco, are meticulously sniffing every stone, every crevice, every scent in their quest for life. No fatigue, no fear -- just a resolve to reach every breath," the police said in a statement.

Since the beginning of air rescue operations, over 1,300 people have been evacuated. However, 42 individuals remain unaccounted for, including nine army personnel. Of these, there are also eight locals from Dharali, five from nearby areas, one from the Tehri district, 13 from Bihar, and six from Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) began using Ground Penetrating Radars to locate missing people.

Meanwhile, the SDRF has set up community kitchens in Harsil and Dharali, providing fresh and nutritious meals to both affected residents and personnel engaged in relief work.

In a significant boost to the operations, the Indian Army has operationalised a 400-metre aerial cableway and completed an 800-metre Animal Transport Track in record time.

These measures will expedite the delivery of relief materials to Dharali.