Aitech To Debut New A230 Vortex AI GPGPU Supercomputer, Demonstrating Real-Time Pattern Of Life Analysis And Asset Detection At The Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering & Technology Symposium (GVSETS) & Modernization Update

The A230 Vortex offers AI-on-the-edge computing with near-real-time pattern of life analysis and actionable intelligence, enabling smarter decision-making and optimizing the Observe, Orient, Decide, Act (OODA) loop, even in contested and disconnected environments.

Aitech announces new A230 Vortex AI GPGPU supercomputer for military operations across all environments at GVSETS

In today's increasingly complex battlespaces, giving warfighters an advantage means identifying critical datapoints for split-second decision-making. When equipped with the A230, ground vehicle operators can receive alerts within seconds if the GPGPU detects unusual objects or deviations in the surrounding environment, empowering the driver and crew with real-time intelligence to make faster, more informed decisions.

"As the need for smarter, faster and more adaptive technologies grows, ultimately to improve and accelerate the OODA loop, the focus is on AI solutions to help make critical decisions in real time; intelligent systems that can think and react quickly, no matter where they're deployed or what conditions they face," said Pratish Shah, U.S. general manager, Aitech. "The combination of Aitech's AI supercomputer and partner Intuidex's Watchman AnalyticsTM offers a breakthrough in delivering real-time insight for more accurate decisions within seconds and improved effectiveness of actions, making it a valuable asset for military ground vehicles and beyond."

At GVSETS, Aitech live demonstrations will be powered by Aitech's AI Supercomputer and Intuidex's Higher-Order Low-Resource LearningTM (HO-LRLTM) AI/ML technology in Watchman AnalyticsTM. With this blend of technology, tactical units can detect and track the type and position of virtually any asset in real-time.

The new solution ensures that military operations are agile, precise and responsive, leading to better overall mission outcomes through new capabilities leveraging Watchman Analytics, including:



Unmatched Situational Awareness: Provides data fusion, extraction, analysis, monitoring and search capabilities for advanced situational awareness leveraging multiple sources of intelligence data, correlation, prediction, forecasting and pattern of life and anomaly detection.

Autonomous Warfighter Protection: Optimizes force readiness and safeguards warfighters with advanced target recognition and signal processing

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance: Uses real-time pattern of life analysis and actionable intelligence to deliver enhanced asset detection and classification to support smarter decision-making; accommodates multiple data sources, including imagery, while simultaneously running threat detection algorithms.

Mission Agnostic: Dynamically updates incident, event, object or threat detection priorities to meet ever-changing mission needs; supports the rapid identification of anomalies, shields communication and control systems from breaches for rapid response Communications and Networking: Manages high-speed processing and learning algorithms directly on board, adapting to changing situations without relying on a constant connection to command centers to prioritize traffic, reduce delays and improve decision-making on the ground to connect and protect the warfighter

The A230 AI Supercomputer is now available in an active fan-cooled option specifically designed to support the environmental requirements of today's military ground vehicle applications. Internal fans offer active cooling to help dissipate heat efficiently, ensuring the system can support prolonged operations with intense computational demands in environments with temperature extremes. Meanwhile, the fanless conduction-cooled A230 variant efficiently dissipates heat through heatsinks, fins and chassis-integrated cold plates, making it ideal for tightly sealed systems where active airflow isn't an option.

For over four decades, Aitech has engineered solutions and systems that solve complex problems for military applications across sea, land, air, and space domains. Aitech will showcase its new AI-on-the-edge solution and convection-cooled supercomputer at the 17th Annual Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering & Technology Symposium (GVSETS ) & Modernization Update from Aug. 12–15, in Novi, Michigan (booth 336). Live, hands-on demos will illustrate the impact of real-time insights and decision-making capabilities for military operations.

About Aitech

Leveraging four decades of experience providing reliable, rugged embedded systems for use in military, aerospace, and space platforms, Aitech is the world's first independent, open systems architecture, COTS/MOTS innovator offering customized boards as building blocks for integrated computing and networking subsystems. Offering customization services for rugged and severe environment military, aerospace, and space applications, Aitech delivers mission-optimized and proven system solutions across Sea, Land, Air, and Space domains. Aitech solutions are used by industry leaders like Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Northrop Grumman, Rafael, and Virgin Galactic.

Aitech is supporting a better tomorrow with highly reliable, cost-effective, and proven rugged embedded solutions designed to meet your mission and platform requirements. For more information, please visit .

