U.S. Legal Support Earns Hall Of Fame Status In Best Of Texas Lawyer 2025 Awards

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, is proud to celebrate its recognition in the prestigious 2025 "Best of" the Texas Lawyer awards. The company has achieved "Hall of Fame" status in two competitive categories: Document Management Solution for Retrieved Records and Remote Deposition Provider . This honor is reserved for organizations that have placed in the top three of their categories for three or more consecutive years, underscoring U.S. Legal Support's consistent commitment to excellence and support of Texas legal professionals with innovative solutions and expert support. In addition to this honor, the company also placed in the top three in both categories this year.

Developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers, the annual Best Of supplements from Law recognizes vendors that lawyers and firm administrators turn to first to keep their lives on track, inside and outside of the office.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by the Texas legal community and to earn Hall of Fame status for our commitment to excellence in remote depositions and document management for retrieved records," said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO of U.S. Legal Support. "This achievement is a testament to the passion and dedication of our teams and wouldn't be possible without the trust and support of our clients, partners, and the Texas legal community. It also reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions and exceptional client support to meet the evolving needs of legal professionals across Texas, and nationwide. On behalf of our amazing teams at U.S. Legal Support, thank you to everyone who voted for us!"

In addition to remote deposition and document management solutions for retrieved records, U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of litigation support services to legal professionals and insurance carriers nationwide, including court reporting, process serving, medical record retrieval, interpreting and translations, trial services, and transcription services. To learn more, visit

About U.S. Legal Support

As the nation's first all-inclusive litigation support company, U.S. Legal Support provides a full suite of court reporting, process service, medical record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers nationwide. With on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in 2,700 cities and a robust digital infrastructure, we serve the legal industry better.

