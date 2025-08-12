Epson Introduces New Home Cinema And Modern Workspace Projectors With Built-In Support For Apple Airplay
|
Model
|
Lumens
|
Color
|
Works with Apple AirPlay
|
MSRP
|
Home Cinema 1100
|
3,400 Lumens of Color Brightness (IDMS Rated), 3,400 Lumens of White Brightness (ISO Rated)7
|
White
|
Yes
|
$899
|
Home Cinema 980
|
4,000 Lumens of Color Brightness (IDMS Rated), 4,000 Lumens of White Brightness (ISO Rated)7
|
White
|
No
|
$799
|
Pro EX9270
|
4,100 Lumens of Color Brightness (IDMS Rated), 4,100 Lumens of White Brightness (ISO Rated) 7
|
Black
|
Yes
|
$999
|
Pro EX3290
|
4,000 Lumens of Color Brightness (IDMS Rated), 4,000 Lumens of White Brightness (ISO Rated) 7
|
White
|
No
|
$649
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" target="_blank" epson
Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), Twitter (twitter/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).
1 Recommended wireless network connection of 25 Mbps or faster. Some apps require paid subscriptions.
2 The projector supports direct peer-to-peer wireless casting of local content from Miracast-enabled devices or via the Epson iProjectionTM app. For best performance when using Epson iProjection, it is recommended that the projector and connecting devices be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector or via a wireless connection. The Epson iProjection App does not support all files and formats. See for details.
3 Standardized Weight Class Categories are Pico (< 1.1 lbs), Personal (1.1 lbs to < 4.0 lbs), Portable (4.0 lbs to < 11.0 lbs), Stationary ( > 11.0 lbs)
4 Requires wireless network connection of 5 Mbps or faster. Some apps require paid subscriptions.
5 Colors and models may vary across retailers.
6 90-day limited lamp warranty.
7 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.
EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Apple TV, AirPlay, Apple, iPad, iPhone and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Chromecast is a trademark of Google LLC. Miracast® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
