Epson Introduces New Home Cinema And Modern Workspace Projectors With Built-In Support For Apple Airplay

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Epson's projectors are designed with versatility at their core; built to adapt to today's dynamic work and play lifestyles with exceptional picture performance for both professional settings and immersive home entertainment," said Kenny Tang, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Designed with quality viewing and convenience in mind, the new projectors feature Epson's proprietary 3-Chip 3LCD technology along with high brightness and a range of connectivity options. And by adding support with Apple AirPlay, it's now even easier to connect and share content directly from personal devices.1" New Epson 3-Chip 3LCD projectors deliver bright, detailed displays for home entertainment and modern workspaces Post thi Residing in the standardized portable projector weight class,3 the new projectors are powered by Epson's 3-chip 3LCD technology and engineered for a wide range of environments, from DIY home theaters to conference rooms and hybrid workspaces. Delivering outstanding images in a variety of lighting conditions without the distracting "rainbow effect" of DLP projectors, following is more about the new portable projectors. Elevate home cinema experiences with the new Home Cinema 1100 3LCD Wireless 1080p Projector that works with Apple AirPlay and Home Cinema 980 3LCD 1080p Projector . Featuring cutting-edge visual technology that brings stories to life, the new home cinema projectors deliver a display size up to 300 inches on virtually any wall or screen for immersive entertainment, even in brightly lit spaces. With Full HD 1080p resolution and true 3-chip 3LCD technology, the projectors are designed for fast-moving sports, gaming and beyond. Whether watching TV shows or enjoying the big game, the built-in speaker, versatile connectivity and easy setup, allow for captivating HD entertainment right out of the box. Ready to go in seconds, the portable projectors feature picture skew sensor and two HDMI® ports to make it easy to connect to laptops and a range of streaming devices,4 including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast. Redefine collaboration in modern hybrid workspaces with the new Pro EX9270 Wireless Full HD 3LCD Projector that works with Apple AirPlay and EX3290 WXGA 3LCD Projector . Delivering bright, dynamic displays that enhance visibility and foster collaboration, the new projectors are designed to command attention in any space. With images up to 300-inches, four times the size of a 75-inch flat panel, the projectors ensure everyone in the meeting can see and be seen, no matter where they are tuning in from. Waste no time setting up with built-in speakers and picture skew sensor, plus two HDMI® ports to easily connect laptops for seamless video conferencing and streaming devices.4 For easier installation in nearly any space, the Pro EX9270 includes 1.6x optical zoom, keystone correction and four-corner adjustment for simple, accurate alignment. Availability

The new projectors are now available on Epson and through select retailers.5 The projectors come with Epson's award-winning service and support, including full-unit replacement along with free technical phone support for the life of the product. The Pro EX9270 Wireless Full HD 3LCD Projector and EX3290 WXGA 3LCD Projector come with a standard 1-year limited projector warranty6 and the Home Cinema 1100 3LCD Wireless 1080p Projector and Home Cinema 980 3LCD 1080p Projector come with a standard 2-year limited projector warranty. 6

Model Lumens Color Works with Apple AirPlay MSRP Home Cinema 1100 3,400 Lumens of Color Brightness (IDMS Rated), 3,400 Lumens of White Brightness (ISO Rated)7 White Yes $899 Home Cinema 980 4,000 Lumens of Color Brightness (IDMS Rated), 4,000 Lumens of White Brightness (ISO Rated)7 White No $799 Pro EX9270 4,100 Lumens of Color Brightness (IDMS Rated), 4,100 Lumens of White Brightness (ISO Rated) 7 Black Yes $999 Pro EX3290 4,000 Lumens of Color Brightness (IDMS Rated), 4,000 Lumens of White Brightness (ISO Rated) 7 White No $649

