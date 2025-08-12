Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 26, 2025
The Company will host a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 (or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.
For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.
Details for the conference call are as follows:
Event Title: Atour Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration Link:
About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China's hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.
For more information, please visit .
Investor Relations Contact
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
Email: ...
Christensen Advisory
Email: ...
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
