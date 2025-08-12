These conversations with influential voices in faith and culture highlight the enduring significance of our nation's values-faith, family, and purpose-in shaping today's culture and inspiring future generations to carry forward the legacy of our 250-year

Inside Faith and Fame: Bill Abbott Hosts Exclusive Summer Interviews with Influential Voices on Pure Flix Premium.

- Bill AbbottWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, Great American Media , Great American Family, and Great American Pure Flix are turning up the heat with a powerful new interview series that puts faith, family, and purpose front and center. In a lineup of exclusive, live conversations airing only on Pure Flix Premium, CEO Bill Abbott sits down with some of the most influential voices in faith entertainment and culture, each one championing the values that matter most. From reality TV favorites to Hollywood veterans, bestselling authors, and bold faith leaders, these interviews offer a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the people inspiring change through conviction and storytelling.Guests include: Jep and Jessica Robertson of "Duck Dynasty;" Gary Sinise, Actor, Humanitarian, and Founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation; Spouse-ly Founder Monica Fullerton; columnist, broadcaster, and bestselling author Carrie Sheffield; faith and family advocate and the Vice President of Moms for America, Debbie Kraulidis, and more."Good entertainment should provide hope, reflect the best society has to offer, and redirect us when we falter. That's the kind of content we aim to create at Great American Media and Great American Pure Flix: entertainment rooted in faith and family values," said Bill Abbott. "We aren't afraid to put God and Jesus back at the center of what we do and reinforce the principles that secular entertainment has left in the dustbin."Pure Flix Premium allows viewers to immerse themselves in faith-based entertainment that uplifts family values while also supporting faith-based storytelling. It connects you with a community dedicated to meaningful content in a world that craves it."As we commemorate America's 250th anniversary, Great American Media is honored to celebrate this historic milestone with a powerful interview series on Pure Flix Premium," said Abbott. "These conversations with influential voices in faith and culture highlight the enduring significance of our nation's values-faith, family, and purpose-in shaping today's culture and inspiring future generations to carry forward the legacy of our 250-year journey."To watch the live and exclusive interviews, become a Pure Flix Premium Member today. Discover more about the guests to appear with Bill Abbott on Pure Flix Premium this summer:Jep & Jessica RobertsonJep and Jessica Robertson are known for their roles on A&E's "Duck Dynasty" and their dedication to family values and community involvement. They are the authors of "The Good, the Bad, and the Grace of God'' and "Dear Valor." They also starred in Dynasty spin-offs "Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty" and Fox Nation's "Duck Family Treasure." The couple resides in West Monroe, Louisiana, with their five children.Gary Sinise, Gary Sinise FoundationGary Sinise's stage, film, and television career has spanned more than four decades. In 1974, at 18 years old, he co-founded Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company. Twenty years later, for his performance as Lt. Dan Taylor in "Forrest Gump," he received nominations for Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Academy Awards, and earned the Best Supporting Actor Award from the National Board of Review and the Commander's Award from the Disabled American Veterans. Other film credits include "Apollo 13," "Ransom," "Snake Eyes," "Impostor," "The Green Mile," "Mission to Mars," and "The Human Stain."For over 40 years, Gary has stood as an advocate on behalf of America's service members. It began in the early '80s, supporting local Vietnam veterans groups in the Chicago area, and into the '90s, when his portrayal of Lt. Dan formed an enduring connection with service members throughout the military community as he worked on behalf of the Disabled American Veterans organization, which he continues to actively support today.In 2011, to expand upon his efforts, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation with a mission to serve and honor America's defenders, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families, and those in need. The foundation remains committed to finding new and exciting ways to give back to those who sacrifice for our nation, and encourages others to do the same.Monica Fullerton, Spouse-ly Founder​Military life often requires wearing lots of hats, and that's especially true for Monica. Fullerton is an ambitious corporate businesswoman turned entrepreneur, twin mom, and Air Force spouse. She has been widely recognized for her leadership and impact, including being named a Trailblazer in Tech by Military Spouse Magazine, featured on the Forbes Next 1,000 list, and selected for the MIGHTY 25 as one of the most influential leaders supporting the military community. She was also honored on the Entreprenista 100 list for leading one of the top community-driven businesses and, most recently, named to the Inc. Female Founders 200, which celebrates the most dynamic women entrepreneurs in America..She long dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur, but she wanted her work to serve a greater purpose than simply building a business. Driven by that mission, she set out to create a space where highly transient military families – and those who have previously served – could market their products and services, no matter their duty station. From that dream, Spouse-ly was born. Monica and her team remain diligently committed to nurturing a community that emphasizes learning and income-generating opportunities for our nation's heroes.Carrie Sheffield, Bestselling AuthorCarrie Sheffield is a columnist and broadcaster in Washington, D.C. She is the author of the bestselling book "Motorhome Prophecies: A Journey of Healing and Forgiveness," published by Hachette Book Group.A Senior Policy Analyst at Independent Women's Forum, Carrie directed the Center for the American Worker and the Center for American Values at America First Policy Institute. A former White House reporter, Carrie earned a master's in public policy from Harvard University, concentrating on business policy. She earned a B.A. with honors in communications at Brigham Young University and completed a Fulbright fellowship in Berlin. Carrie managed municipal credit risk at Goldman Sachs and served as lead analyst on a $5 billion portfolio of healthcare bonds at Moody's Ratings.Debbie Kraulidis, Vice President, Moms for AmericaAs a mom of three, Debbie has successfully combined a dynamic career in the television entertainment industry, politics, special events, and music. For over 25 years, she has produced live special events and worked for many of the top-rated national television shows, primarily covering national news stories, celebrities, and movie premieres.Debbie's experience also includes hosting a nationally syndicated, award-winning music video show, a Chicago-based magazine show, and being an on-air radio contributor. Debbie has passionately utilized her professional experience serving the pro-family movement, advocating for conservative policies and causes. Debbie has proudly served on the leadership team of several Congressional, State Representative, County, and Township campaigns, culminating in becoming an elected official twice herself as a County Commissioner and Township Trustee. Debbie is the Vice President of one of the fastest-growing national women's organizations - Moms for America. She also hosts their popular weekly Moms for America Podcast and is a guest on various national media outlets discussing issues that affect moms and their families.###About Great American Media CEO & President Bill AbbottBill Abbott is President and Chief Executive Officer of Great American Media, home to the portfolio of family-friendly brands, including linear TV networks, Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living; streaming service Great American Pure Flix, and two FAST channels, Great American Adventures and Pure Flix. Great American Family is the company's flagship network and features original holiday movies, rom-coms, and classic series celebrating faith, family, and country. Over the past 12 months, the network has been the fastest-growing channel on TV.A veteran in the television industry with over 30 years of experience, Abbott previously served as president & CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel.About Great American Pure FlixGreat American Pure Flix is your streaming home to the best in quality faith and family entertainment. Through a 2023 merger, Great American Pure Flix became the streaming service of Great American Media, the leading provider of wholesome, family-friendly, and inspiring movies and programs. Add in the best from Pure Flix in faith and inspirational content, and you get a streaming service unlike any other.

