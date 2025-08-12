Fair Oaks Farms Announces 2025 Harvest Season

Family picking apples at the Fair Oaks Farms apple orchard during harvest season

Live acoustic artists perform at Fair Oaks Farms during Harvest season every Saturday.

Farmers raising pumpkin on scale at Pumpkin fest at Fair Oaks Farms during Harvest season.

Apple picking, pumpkin festivals, and family farm fun await visitors from August through November

FAIR OAKS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fair Oaks Farms invites families to celebrate harvest season with apple, pumpkin and sunflower picking, and seasonal festivities running from August 30 through November 1, 2025. This scenic agricultural destination transforms into Northwest Indiana's premier fall experience, offering comprehensive day passes for $25 (including all farm tours, adventure museums, and orchard activities) or orchard-only passes for $5.The Orchard is open daily throughout the season (Monday-Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 10am-5pm) with multiple apple varieties ripening at different times and no ladders required. The experience includes access to the Harvest Game Zone with additional games and activities for all as well as Mooville attractions (Mooville is available on weekends only).Applefest kicks off the seasonal events September 13-14, celebrating all things apple with specialty foods, desserts, and drinks throughout the campus. Oktoberfest follows September 27-28 (1pm-5pm) with German fare from the Fair Oaks Farms Food Truck, traditional beers, and family games.October brings Pumpkinfest (October 11-12, 12pm-4pm), featuring the Indiana Pumpkin Growers Association's annual weigh-off competition with giant pumpkins, carving competitions, and agricultural demonstrations. The family-friendly Halloween Trail on October 25(12pm-4pm) offers non-scary fun where costumed characters hand out candy along the outdoor trail. Children can complete a special Halloween map with stickers to earn rewards.Live Music Saturdays (August 30-October 25, 11am-1pm) provide musical ambiance, while the season concludes with Pumpkin Smash Bash on November 1 featuring pumpkin-smashing games and activities.The Harvest Family Fun Zone offers games and activities for all ages, while golf cart rentals ($30 for 4-seaters, $35 for 6-seaters per hour) help families navigate between attractions. Fair Oaks Farms' Cream of the Crop members receive complimentary orchard admission, and walk-in visitors are always welcome.The Fairfield by Marriott at Fair Oaks Farms offers special Fall Hotel Packages throughout the season for families wanting to extend their visit.Whether you're seeking the perfect fall family photo among the apple trees, watching children's faces light up as they pick the biggest pumpkin they can find, or simply enjoying the crisp autumn air with live music in the background, Fair Oaks Farms' harvest season creates memories that last long after the leaves have fallen. From kids running through the pumpkin patch to parents sharing stories over fresh apple cider, this is where fall comes alive with authentic farm experiences, endless photo opportunities, and the kind of wholesome fun that brings families together.About Fair Oaks FarmsFair Oaks Farms provides an experience that reconnects guests with nature, animals, and sustainable agriculture. The scenic campus offers enrichment programs, tours, elegant event venues, farm-fresh dining, and comfortable on-site accommodations. Through innovation and hospitality, Fair Oaks Farms is committed to feeding the world's heart, mind, and body.Note: Fair Oaks Farms is located in the Central Time Zone.

